UAE-Based Adnoc Confirms Missing Crew Dead After Strait Of Hormuz Vessel Attack
In a statement, the company said it was“with great sadness” that it announced the death, and extended its“deepest condolences” to his family, whom it said it is supporting at this difficult time. Out of respect for the family, no further personal details will be released.Recommended For You
Eleven crew members sustained injuries in the attack. Nine have since been discharged from hospital, while two continue to receive medical care.
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Adnoc L&S urged the public to obtain information solely from official sources and to avoid circulating rumours or unverified information.ALSO READ
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