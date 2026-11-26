MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Adnoc L&S on Thursday confirmed that the Jordanian crew member who went missing after an attack on one of its vessels in the Strait of Hormuz on November 17 has been found dead.

In a statement, the company said it was“with great sadness” that it announced the death, and extended its“deepest condolences” to his family, whom it said it is supporting at this difficult time. Out of respect for the family, no further personal details will be released.

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Eleven crew members sustained injuries in the attack. Nine have since been discharged from hospital, while two continue to receive medical care.

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Adnoc L&S urged the public to obtain information solely from official sources and to avoid circulating rumours or unverified information.

Jordan says citizen missing after attack on Adnoc vessel on November 17 Adnoc says vessel attacked while transiting Hormuz, 11 injured

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