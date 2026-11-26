MENAFN - IANS) Gurugram, Nov 26 (IANS) The ED attached properties and other assets worth Rs 545.96 crore in a money laundering case linked to real estate firm Vatika Limited and its promoters Anil Bhalla and Gautam Bhalla, an official said on Thursday.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Gurugram Zonal Office, attached the assets on Wednesday under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The ED investigation was initiated against Vatika Limited, its promoter-directors, namely Anil Bhalla, Gautam Bhalla and Gaurav Bhalla, and others on the basis of multiple FIRs registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Delhi Police, under Sections 420, 406 and 120-B of the IPC, 1860, alleging fraudulent inducement, non-delivery of residential plots, double selling of plots and other related offences.

Investigation revealed that between 2010 and 2012, seven purchaser entities paid Rs 266.95 crore, representing the entire sale consideration, upfront to Vatika Limited for residential plots in its projects Vatika India Next (Sectors 84/85) and Vatika India Next-2 (Sector 88A), Gurugram, said the ED.

Further, plot-wise agreements were executed in 2014 and 2015. Thereafter, the project layouts were revised, the plots originally allotted were renumbered/relocated, and the project land continued to be allotted and sold to different purchasers, said the ED statement.

In Vatika India Next-2, not a single plot out of about 1.10 lakh sq. yds. purchased for Rs 90 crore has been delivered even after about 14 years, while delivery in Vatika India Next has been only partial. Thus, substantial portions of the plots comprising a value of Rs 140.73 crore remain undelivered even today, the ED said.

It was also found that the project land was held through about 22 group companies. These companies had no employees or separate business activities. They were mainly used to give corporate guarantees and manage the land bank, including its mortgage to financial institutions, the ED said.

The bank accounts of Vatika Limited were also examined. The analysis showed that the money received from purchasers was not used only for the projects for which it was collected; instead, the money was transferred to other group companies and promoter-linked entities that were not part of these projects, it said.

In a separate 2024 transaction, Scaler Ventures Business Solutions paid Rs 473.18 crore under an Agreement to Sell and Buy-Back Agreement.

Under the Agreement to Sell, Vatika Limited and its land-owning group companies agreed to sell 165 plots, measuring 53,648.94 sq. yds., to Scaler Ventures Business Solutions. During the investigation, it was revealed that out of these 165 plots, 14 plots had already been booked in favour of other buyers even before the execution of the above agreement, the ED said.

Investigation findings revealed that Vatika Limited sold 66 plots to other buyers and received Rs 60 crore despite having already sold them to and received consideration from Scaler Ventures, the ED said.

These subsequent sales were made without the consent of Scaler Ventures and without even disclosing the earlier sale, resulting in double receipt of money for the same plots. It is also revealed that nine plots were also allocated in the name of Bayani Developers (a Bhalla family company) against a token payment of Rs 1.30 crore.

Thus, on the basis of investigation findings, total Proceeds of Crime quantified in this case so far is to the tune of Rs 568 crore, the ED said.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate had also conducted search operations under Section 17 of the PMLA at seven premises. During the search, a Mercedes-Benz GLC 300, gold and diamond jewellery weighing over 1.3 kg, and bank accounts and FDRS were recovered and frozen. The total aggregate value of the seizure during the search was Rs 22.58 crore.

Now, the Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached the immovable properties worth Rs 545.96 crore, belonging to Kanchan Bhalla, wife of Anil Bhalla, Anil Bhalla Family Trust- I, Anil Bhalla and Kanchan Bhalla Family Trust and other group companies, said the statement.

Farm House in the name of Kanchan Bhalla, wife of Anil Bhalla, situated at Sultanpur Farms, Mehrauli and New Delhi has also been provisionally attached.

Earlier, the ED arrested Vatika Group promoters Anil Bhalla and Gautam Bhalla on September 28 under the provisions of PMLA, 2002. Both the accused are presently in judicial custody, the statement said.