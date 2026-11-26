MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 26 (IANS) The Bihar Congress organised a 'Save the Constitution' march in Patna on Thursday to mark Constitution Day, with party leaders and workers highlighting the "need to protect constitutional values, democracy and democratic institutions".

The march was led by Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) President Rajesh Ram. Senior party leaders, office-bearers and a large number of workers participated in the march.

Independent MP from Purnea, Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, also joined the programme.

The march began at the Income Tax roundabout and proceeded through R-Block before reaching the Martyrs' Memorial (Shaheed Smarak).

At the memorial, Congress leaders and workers collectively recited the Preamble to the Constitution and pledged to uphold its principles, protect democratic rights and work towards social justice.

Addressing the gathering, party leaders reiterated their commitment to strengthening national unity, integrity, equality and democratic institutions.

The programme was organised in accordance with the directives of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) as part of the party's nationwide observance of Constitution Day.

Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) also observed Constitution Day at its state headquarters in Patna.

Party leaders paid floral tributes to a portrait of Dr B.R. Ambedkar and a copy of the Constitution before taking a collective pledge to protect constitutional values.

The programme was attended by former Deputy Chairman of the Bihar Legislative Council Dr Ramchandra Purve, former ministers Suresh Paswan and Md Israel Mansoori, National General Secretary Binu Yadav and several senior party leaders, including Ejaz Ahmed, Madan Sharma, Fayaz Alam Kamal, Harendra Kushwaha, Mukund Singh and Bhai Arun Kumar.

Speaking on the occasion, RJD leaders alleged that the constitutional guarantees of social and political dignity were being undermined by the current governments at the Centre and in Bihar.

They claimed that citizens were being deprived of their fundamental rights and constitutional institutions were facing interference.

The leaders further alleged that central agencies were being used to serve the political interests of the ruling party, causing difficulties for ordinary citizens.

They reiterated the need to safeguard the Constitution and ensure that its provisions, particularly those relating to equality, justice and fundamental rights, were implemented in letter and spirit.