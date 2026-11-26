MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Nov 26 (IANS) The Samajwadi Party (SP) releasing a poll manifesto ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly election expected early next year could have been an innocuous political moment, had it not been its timing that followed the party unilaterally declaring a five-candidate list even as seat-sharing talks were on with the Congress.

The move is notable not only because it comes at a moment when talks are turning increasingly contentious, but also because the day of manifesto unveiling stands way ahead of the anticipated February-March 2027 election, in an apparent show of advance poll readiness.

This, amidst disputes, revives questions over coalition cohesiveness and, more importantly, how voters would react to it.

In the 2017 Assembly election, contesting in alliance with the Congress, the SP released its manifesto in the second half of January, as available reports suggest, while the seven-phase Assembly election began February 11.

By that time, the SP-Congress alliance was already a matter confirmed, unlike the situation now, where negotiations are said to continue despite what some leaders have labelled a trust deficit and the exchange of barbs.

When the SP and Congress fought together under the“UP Ko Ye Saath Pasand Hai” slogan in 2017, the partnership featured a common campaign platform and shared messaging, though both parties also retained their individual policy identities.

In the subsequent state election five years later, the SP released its manifesto even later, just two days before polls began on February 10. The document was again part of a conventional campaign timetable, and was not unveiled so ahead of the election calendar.

Similarly, during the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the SP issued its own separate manifesto on April 10, after the Congress had already unveiled its own.

This time, the party has decided to come up with three separate manifestos. Its poll promises, under this multi-tier publication, will address both broader electoral concerns and region-specific issues, say party leaders.

Meanwhile, reports indicate the SP has offered Congress 26 Assembly seats, while Congress has sought a“three-figure” number, producing visible friction between the two sides. Congress leaders have openly questioned the wisdom of unilateral decisions by an alliance partner, where the SP declared its list of five candidates out of the state's 403 Assembly seats.

The Congress reportedly was seeking to put up its own candidates in many of the seats, but the SP has insisted it will not cede any constituency with a sitting MLA.

The overall SP strategy intends to project organisational confidence and establish issue ownership before rivals define the debate.

Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is riding on the premise that welfare pledges, promises of social justice, employment measures, caste census commitments and targeted outreach to PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) constituencies can dominate the pre-election conversation.

But a significant challenge rises in the state in the form of a“third front”, comprising Chandrashekhar Azad's Azad Samaj Party and Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), that may divide the Opposition vote bank.

The larger question now is over the fate of the SP-Congress alliance.

After the "first list" of candidates, by launching a manifesto before seat-sharing is settled, the SP is signalling that it will not allow alliance negotiations to delay its campaign. The early policy offensive has also reinforced the perception that the SP sees itself as the senior partner in the alliance.

Whether voters interpret this as leadership or unilateralism will depend less on the manifesto's promises than on what happens next. If seat-sharing is resolved smoothly, the early manifesto could be remembered as the opening move of a disciplined campaign. If negotiations stumble, it may instead be seen as the first public sign that the alliance's internal tensions were deeper than either side was willing to admit.