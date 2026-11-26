MENAFN - IANS) Moga (Punjab), Nov 26 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday launched the Smart Ration Card Scheme to extend food security benefits to 10 lakh beneficiaries, asserting that his government has ensured that only the genuinely needy receive rightful entitlements.

Along with the party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, the CM distributed 'Meri Rasoi' kits to beneficiaries on stage, containing pulses, sugar, salt, turmeric and mustard oil, while assuring them of five kg of free wheat per member per month after completion of an e-KYC.

On the occasion, CM Mann said,“Our government has undertaken a special drive to issue 10 lakh new ration cards to the most deserving and needy families. The entire exercise has been conducted through a digital, transparent and impartial system to ensure that genuine beneficiaries receive their rightful entitlements without any discrimination or political interference.”

The Chief Minister noted that 19.25 lakh online applications were received during the special campaign launched in July.“People applied through Sewa Kendras, Common Service Centres (CSCs) and online platforms, while the district administration conducted door-to-door verification to identify eligible families.”

Highlighting the transparent selection process, CM Mann said the government has relied on digital data and impartial scoring criteria to identify the most deserving families. The entire campaign has been conducted on the principle of 'no cash, no recommendations'.“We have ensured that only genuine and needy families are selected so that the benefits reach those who actually deserve them.”

CM Mann said under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013, Punjab currently has 1.36 crore beneficiaries belonging to 39.73 lakh families.

Announcing additional benefits for new ration card holders, he said all new ration card beneficiaries will receive a special 'Meri Rasoi' kit comprising two kg pulses, two kg sugar, one kg salt, 200 grams turmeric powder and one litre mustard oil. Besides, they will also continue to receive free wheat under the National Food Security Act.