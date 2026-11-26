MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, Nov 26 (IANS) The Jharkhand Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution seeking the withdrawal or reconsideration of the Centre's Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, with Chief Minister Hemant Soren asserting that compensation for the damage caused by mineral extraction was the state's right and not charity.

The resolution was moved by Hemant Soren on the second day of the two-day special session of the Assembly. Responding to the discussion on the proposal, the Chief Minister said Jharkhand had fought a legal battle to secure compensation for the damage caused by mining activities.

He alleged that when the state's demand for compensation gained momentum, the Centre introduced amendments to the law to restrict Jharkhand's rights.

“The compensation amount is our right. This is not about additional money coming into the state treasury; it is about making up for the damage caused by mining,” Soren said.

During the Chief Minister's address, BJP legislators accused the state government of misleading people over the MMDR Act and staged a walkout from the House.

Soren also raised concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, clarifying that the state government was not opposed to the exercise but wanted the process to take local conditions into account.

He said Jharkhand had distinct social, geographical and linguistic circumstances, with several villages where residents had not even visited their district headquarters.

He argued that implementing the exercise without considering such ground realities could create difficulties for people in remote areas.

The Chief Minister said the Constitution had granted voting rights even to illiterate citizens and stressed that every vote carried equal value in a democracy, irrespective of a person's economic status.

“The vote of a person who pulls a handcart and that of a big industrialist have equal value in a democracy,” he said.

Soren also claimed that the names of genuine and eligible voters had been deleted from electoral rolls and questioned the functioning of the Election Commission. He said there was no one willing to respond when questions were raised about issues concerning the poll body.

Expressing displeasure over the BJP legislators' walkout, Soren said the Opposition's decision to leave the House during a discussion on sensitive constitutional matters was a matter of concern.

He also criticised what he described as the Centre's growing tendency towards 'centralisation', arguing that states must be allowed to exercise their constitutional rights.

Speaking on Constitution Day, Soren said the words 'We, the People of India' in the Preamble carried a wide and inclusive meaning. He said the Constitution had not only guaranteed rights to citizens but also empowered states to protect their constitutional entitlements.

“Jharkhand does not want to become an obstacle to the country's development, but any attempt to curtail the rights of the state cannot be accepted,” he said.