MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday lashed out at Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of disrespecting the Constitution by calling for debate on the "streets" instead of the Parliament, despite the latter being earmarked for debates by the Constitution.

Addressing a gathering on the 'Samvidhan Gaurav Diwas', he accused Gandhi of mocking the constitutional establishments.

Referring to the LoP's challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a debate outside Parliament, HM Shah said: "He openly calls for debate on the streets, not in the Parliament despite the fact that the Parliament was created by the Constitution for the same. He also defames the Election Commission, the electoral process, and India during his foreign visits. This is not respect to the Constitution."

Recalling the BJP's time in the Opposition, he said: 'We never demanded debates on streets, never called out the court verdicts, never humiliated the Election Commission, nor questioned the electoral process."

HM Shah said Rahul Gandhi has not been able to win a single election since his entry into electoral politics, invoking the Hindustani phrase "naach na jaane aangan tedha" (A bad workman blames his tools)".

"He (Rahul) goes to enjoy vacations abroad in every three months and has got nothing to do with the situation of the people here. You cannot win elections in this manner. Moreover, you belong to a party which had abolished fundamental rights of citizens for 18 months during Emergency," he said.

Noting that leaders from across political parties were jailed during the Emergency, he added: "That black era was written by your grandmother (Indira Gandhi), and today you are the one speaking about the Constitution!"

Further, the Home Minister stated that the way Articles enshrined in the Constitution will be used depends on those in power.

Highlighting that both the Congress and BJP have brought in constitutional amendments, he said: "The identities of both parties depend on the issues on which amendments were brought."

"Jawaharlal Nehru curtailed freedom of expression by adding subsection (A) in Article 19," he remarked.

Arguing that fundamental rights of Indians were completely done away with during the Emergency, HM Shah said: "Press freedom, even granting of bail by the courts were snatched away by the 24th Constitutional Amendment."

"Under the 39th Constitutional Amendment, Indira Gandhi made the Prime Minister immune to judicial probe...this is important since she was the Prime Minister at that time and her election was declared null and void by the Allahabad High Court," he said.

"The 42nd Constitutional Amendment was so brutal that it was given the name of a new Constitution," he remarked.

Notably, the Constitution (Forty-second Amendment) Act, 1976, often called the "Mini-Constitution", made sweeping changes to the Constitution during the Emergency, primarily coming into effect on January 3, 1977.

"Fortunately, all these were reversed during the tenure of Morarji Desai as the Prime Minister," HM Shah added.

Drawing a comparison with Constitutional amendments brought by the BJP, he further said: "Through the Constitution (101st Amendment) Act, 2016, we introduced the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India, unifying multiple central and state indirect taxes into a single tax system."

He also mentioned the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, which aims to raise the maximum Lok Sabha seat limit to 850 and enable one-third reservation for women in legislatures by linking implementation to delimitation using the latest published census.

"I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that it is our commitment that women of this country will get reservation (in Parliament and Legislative Assemblies). No one will be able to stop us," Shah asserted.

Accusing the Opposition of misleading the citizens on the Constitution, the Home Minister emphasised that UCC is mentioned in the document.

"In the coming days, we will implement the UCC in all BJP-ruled states," he said.