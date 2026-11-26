MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 26 (IANS) Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi came down heavily on the comedian Yash Maheshwari on Thursday, over denigrating and insulting remarks on the women observing Chhath Puja, asserting that the incident cannot be dismissed as "mere slip of the tongue" and that strict action will be taken against him.

The Patna Cyber Police have registered FIR against the YouTuber and stand-up comedian for making obscene and derogatory remarks about women from Bihar during the comedy performance.

Reacting to this, Saraogi told IANS, "He has stooped to the lowest level of indecency. This is unforgivable and cannot be dismissed as a mere slip of the tongue."

"Chhath is now a symbol of our faith across Purvanchal and the entire country. It is a symbol of our religion and Sanatan culture. No one in the country, especially the people of Purvanchal, can tolerate such words being used about it under any circumstances," he said.

"An FIR has been registered against him, and legal action must definitely be taken," Saraogi added.

The action follows widespread criticism on social media over his comments on the traditional application of sindoor by married women during Chhath Puja.

According to police, complaints and information received through social media highlighted the use of abusive language against women from Bihar, allegedly intended to undermine their dignity.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the Patna Cyber Police registered a case and launched an investigation.

The FIR, numbered 1550/26, was registered on November 24, 2026, under Sections 75(1), 79, 351 and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the Information Technology Act.

Police said such remarks could potentially disturb social harmony, create law-and-order problems and hurt the sentiments of a large section of society.

The comments and other related facts are being examined, and further legal action will be taken based on the investigation, officials have said.