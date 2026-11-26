Mashreq and UAE Child Protection Association partner to advance financial literacy and community empowerment
(MENAFN- OMC) Dubai, UAE 26 November 2026: Mashreq, a leading financial institution in the MENA region, has signed a partnership agreement with the UAE Child Protection Association to launch a financial literacy awareness and community outreach initiative designed to empower children, young people, parents and the wider community with essential financial knowledge and practical skills.
The partnership brings together Mashreq’s financial expertise and commitment to social impact and the UAE Child Protection Association’s focus on the wellbeing and development of children and families. Through awareness, education and community engagement, the initiative will help participants develop the knowledge and confidence needed to make more informed financial decisions.
“Financial knowledge has the power to create opportunity, strengthen resilience and help people make more confident decisions about their future. As a bank, we have an opportunity to take our expertise beyond traditional banking and use it to create meaningful social impact. Our partnership with the UAE Child Protection Association reflects Mashreq’s commitment to putting people at the centre of our Social ESG agenda and helping build a more financially empowered and inclusive society,” said Faisal Alshimmari, SEVP, Head of ESG and Sustainability.
By introducing financial concepts from an early age and extending learning to parents and the wider community, the programme aims to encourage responsible financial behaviours, strengthen financial resilience and contribute to more financially empowered communities.
“Empowering children and young people means preparing them with the knowledge and skills they need to navigate life with greater confidence and responsibility. Financial literacy is an important part of that journey. Through our partnership with Mashreq, we aim to make practical financial education more accessible to children, families and communities, contributing to their long-term wellbeing and resilience,” said Moza Alshoomi, Vice President of the UAE Child Protection Association.
The initiative forms part of Mashreq’s Social ESG ambitions and reflects its commitment to financial inclusion and community empowerment. It also supports the broader objectives of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 4: Quality Education, SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities, and SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals.
The initiative is grounded in a spirit of inclusion and shared responsibility, reflecting the UAE’s emphasis on cohesive communities in which everyone has a role to play in creating positive social impact.
Through the partnership, Mashreq and the UAE Child Protection Association aim to demonstrate how collaboration between the private sector and community organisations can turn financial knowledge into greater opportunity, inclusion and long-term empowerment.
The partnership brings together Mashreq’s financial expertise and commitment to social impact and the UAE Child Protection Association’s focus on the wellbeing and development of children and families. Through awareness, education and community engagement, the initiative will help participants develop the knowledge and confidence needed to make more informed financial decisions.
“Financial knowledge has the power to create opportunity, strengthen resilience and help people make more confident decisions about their future. As a bank, we have an opportunity to take our expertise beyond traditional banking and use it to create meaningful social impact. Our partnership with the UAE Child Protection Association reflects Mashreq’s commitment to putting people at the centre of our Social ESG agenda and helping build a more financially empowered and inclusive society,” said Faisal Alshimmari, SEVP, Head of ESG and Sustainability.
By introducing financial concepts from an early age and extending learning to parents and the wider community, the programme aims to encourage responsible financial behaviours, strengthen financial resilience and contribute to more financially empowered communities.
“Empowering children and young people means preparing them with the knowledge and skills they need to navigate life with greater confidence and responsibility. Financial literacy is an important part of that journey. Through our partnership with Mashreq, we aim to make practical financial education more accessible to children, families and communities, contributing to their long-term wellbeing and resilience,” said Moza Alshoomi, Vice President of the UAE Child Protection Association.
The initiative forms part of Mashreq’s Social ESG ambitions and reflects its commitment to financial inclusion and community empowerment. It also supports the broader objectives of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 4: Quality Education, SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities, and SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals.
The initiative is grounded in a spirit of inclusion and shared responsibility, reflecting the UAE’s emphasis on cohesive communities in which everyone has a role to play in creating positive social impact.
Through the partnership, Mashreq and the UAE Child Protection Association aim to demonstrate how collaboration between the private sector and community organisations can turn financial knowledge into greater opportunity, inclusion and long-term empowerment.
OMC
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