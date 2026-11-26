The Taj Mahal in Agra is witnessing a growing monkey menace, with large groups of the animals reportedly roaming around different sections of the monument. Videos showing monkeys moving freely across the premises have surfaced on social media, drawing attention to the issue.

According to reports, the animals have been spotted near the Eastern Gate, Western Gate and Royal Gate. Their increasing presence has raised concerns about the safety of visitors, particularly those unfamiliar with how to deal with aggressive monkeys.

The possibility of tourists being chased or attacked has become a major concern, especially considering that similar incidents have been reported at the monument in the past.

Repeated efforts to control monkey population yield limited results

The monkey population within and around the Taj Mahal complex is believed to be considerable. Authorities have reportedly made several attempts to address the problem, including catching, relocating and driving away the animals. However, the issue continues to persist.

संविधान दिवस पर सारे बंदर आगरा में निकल गये हैं, क्या घटते जल जमीन और जंगल को लेकर ये सम्मेलन है? आगरा,आगरा ताजमहल के पूर्वी, पश्चिमी और रॉयल गेट पर बंदरों के झुंड का कब्जा। Dharmendra Singh (@dharmendra135) November 26, 2026

A reported lack of coordination between the departments responsible for maintaining and managing the monument has also added to the challenge.

The situation has raised questions about the arrangements in place to protect visitors at the UNESCO World Heritage Site. With the Taj Mahal attracting tourists from across India and abroad throughout the year, managing the growing animal presence has become an important concern.

Previous monkey incidents at Taj Mahal also went viral

The monkey presence at the Taj Mahal has attracted attention on social media before. A few months ago, a video showing several monkeys jumping into a fountain inside the monument complex went viral.

The animals were seen splashing around, diving into the water and chasing one another, seemingly trying to escape the heat. While the footage entertained social media users, the latest developments have brought the more serious issue of visitor safety into focus.

In September 2026, two tourists were reportedly hospitalised after being bitten by monkeys during their visit. One of them was an 83-year-old tourist from Brazil, while the other visitor was from West Bengal.