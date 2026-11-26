MENAFN - IANS) Madrid, Nov 26 (IANS) La Liga leader FC Barcelona will visit Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday, a day after Atletico Madrid have the chance to cut the gap at the top to two points with a win at Elche.

Barcelona conceded twice in the opening seven minutes against Villarreal last weekend before rallying to win 3-2. Hansi Flick's side followed that with a comfortable Champions League win away to Sabah FK in Baku on Wednesday.

Deportivo are likely to include midfielder Marc Casado, who joined the club on a season-long loan from Barcelona in the summer.

Atletico visit second-bottom Elche on Saturday evening, with Diego Simeone seeking his 346th league win in charge of the club. Atletico beat Viking FK 2-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday and will visit Barcelona at Camp Nou next Wednesday.

Real Madrid host Deportivo Alaves, which beat Deportivo La Coruna 2-1 last weekend and will look to striker Lucas Boye to lead its attack, reports Xinhua.

The round opens on Friday night when Levante hosts Racing Santander. Levante sit 15th but are level on points with Getafe, which occupies the final relegation place. Defender Manu Sanchez will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Racing beat Real Sociedad last weekend, with striker Yassir Zabiri scoring his 10th and 11th league goals of the season.

Real Betis host Rayo Vallecano, who need points to pull away from the relegation zone. Cucho Hernandez scored both goals in Betis' 2-0 Champions League win away to Slovan Bratislava on Tuesday.

Malaga are still seeking their first league win of the season as Athletic Club visits La Rosaleda.

Valencia host Osasuna after winning away to Rayo Vallecano last weekend. Valencia coach Javier Aguirre was in charge of Osasuna from 2002 to 2006.

Celta Vigo host Villarreal at Balaidos on Sunday evening, while fifth-placed Real Sociedad face sixth-placed Sevilla. Real Sociedad will be without right back Jon Aramburu and winger Ander Barrenetxea, who is expected to miss several months after hamstring surgery.

The round concludes on Monday when Getafe visit Espanyol, needing a point to climb out of the bottom three. Eder Sarabia takes charge of his first home match as Espanyol coach after opening with a win in Bilbao last week.