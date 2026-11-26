Al Masaood’s ARB Emirates Showcases Latest Off-Road and Outdoor Innovations at AAIHEX 2026
(MENAFN- mslgroup) Abu Dhabi, 26 November 2026: ARB Emirates, part of Al Masaood Group, is showcasing an expanded range of off-road, overlanding and camping solutions at the Al Ain International Hunting & Equestrian Exhibition (AAIHEX) 2026, taking place from 25 to 29 November at ADNEC Centre Al Ain. The showcase includes several products making their AAIHEX debut.
Building on its participation in 2025, ARB Emirates has brought a broader product portfolio to this year’s exhibition, reflecting the UAE’s continued interest in off-roading, overlanding and outdoor adventure. The showcase reflects the brand’s “ARB for Everyone” approach, bringing together solutions for different types of journeys, from vehicle recovery and touring to camping and everyday organisation.
Among the latest additions on display are the ARB Intrepid Roof Top Tent, ARB Winch, ARB Forged Recovery Hitch, NACHO NANO lighting solution and SkyDome Swag 3, alongside practical accessories including ARB organisers, seat covers and inflation equipment. Visitors can also explore products from brands including Sea to Summit, Buff and Campingaz.
The expanded line-up builds on ARB Emirates’ 2025 participation, when products including the ARB Brushless Air Compressor were previewed to visitors. This year, the company returns with a larger presence, broader product availability and dedicated technical consultations, giving visitors the opportunity to explore solutions suited to their vehicles and outdoor requirements.
Hani El Tannir, CEO of Al Masaood Group Industrial, said: “The UAE’s off-road and outdoor community continues to grow, and with it we are seeing greater demand for products that are dependable, practical and suited to a wide range of experiences. AAIHEX gives us an important opportunity to connect directly with this community and bring together solutions for everything from recovery and vehicle preparation to camping and touring. Through ARB Emirates, we remain focused on giving customers access to trusted products that help them explore with greater confidence and make the most of every journey.”
With an expanded presence at this year’s exhibition, ARB Emirates is also offering visitors access to product specialists, demonstrations and exhibition-exclusive promotions. Its participation reflects the company’s continued focus on strengthening its retail and B2B presence while supporting the UAE’s growing off-road and outdoor community.
Visitors can meet the ARB Emirates team at Stand 50, Hall 3C, at ADNEC Centre Al Ain until 29 November 2026, from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm.
Building on its participation in 2025, ARB Emirates has brought a broader product portfolio to this year’s exhibition, reflecting the UAE’s continued interest in off-roading, overlanding and outdoor adventure. The showcase reflects the brand’s “ARB for Everyone” approach, bringing together solutions for different types of journeys, from vehicle recovery and touring to camping and everyday organisation.
Among the latest additions on display are the ARB Intrepid Roof Top Tent, ARB Winch, ARB Forged Recovery Hitch, NACHO NANO lighting solution and SkyDome Swag 3, alongside practical accessories including ARB organisers, seat covers and inflation equipment. Visitors can also explore products from brands including Sea to Summit, Buff and Campingaz.
The expanded line-up builds on ARB Emirates’ 2025 participation, when products including the ARB Brushless Air Compressor were previewed to visitors. This year, the company returns with a larger presence, broader product availability and dedicated technical consultations, giving visitors the opportunity to explore solutions suited to their vehicles and outdoor requirements.
Hani El Tannir, CEO of Al Masaood Group Industrial, said: “The UAE’s off-road and outdoor community continues to grow, and with it we are seeing greater demand for products that are dependable, practical and suited to a wide range of experiences. AAIHEX gives us an important opportunity to connect directly with this community and bring together solutions for everything from recovery and vehicle preparation to camping and touring. Through ARB Emirates, we remain focused on giving customers access to trusted products that help them explore with greater confidence and make the most of every journey.”
With an expanded presence at this year’s exhibition, ARB Emirates is also offering visitors access to product specialists, demonstrations and exhibition-exclusive promotions. Its participation reflects the company’s continued focus on strengthening its retail and B2B presence while supporting the UAE’s growing off-road and outdoor community.
Visitors can meet the ARB Emirates team at Stand 50, Hall 3C, at ADNEC Centre Al Ain until 29 November 2026, from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment