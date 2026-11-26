AAERA Expands Into Emerging Study-Abroad Markets, Strengthens University Partnerships
(MENAFN- Mrig sight media) AAERA is reporting on rise of interest from Indian students to research new countries to study abroad, apart from traditional destinations like the US, UK or Canada. This is due to shifting trends and changing preference among education seekers.
Many countries such as Germany, Ireland, France, Singapore and the UAE are now being recognized by students for their innovative academic courses, exposure to industries and working opportunities. Germany is being seen as a destination for students looking for courses in engineering, technology and research. While in Ireland, students have courses to study in technology, pharmaceuticals and management. Singapore and the UAE are now also rising as alternatives for students looking for foreign education near home. Since 2020, AAERA has helped over 1200 students with their study abroad journey. With this experience, the organization now helps students by evaluating countries accordingly.
Ritika Gupta, the CEO and Global Education Mentor at AAERA, says: “Today, students approach their choices of study abroad more thoughtfully. They no longer just consider going to trendy countries but examine various factors including the quality and prices of courses, availability of scholarships and job opportunities. The approach implies that good relations with various educational institutions and opening of new markets will allow the organization to help students find good programs that meet their preferences. Rather than following the trends mindlessly, we would rather provide guidance to students.”
AAERA offers support in university selection and applications, statement of purpose writing, scholarships, visa assistance and pre-departure guidance. The organisation intends to enhance its presence in the international education sector and become known as an organisation that offers different study abroad options to more Indian students.
Many countries such as Germany, Ireland, France, Singapore and the UAE are now being recognized by students for their innovative academic courses, exposure to industries and working opportunities. Germany is being seen as a destination for students looking for courses in engineering, technology and research. While in Ireland, students have courses to study in technology, pharmaceuticals and management. Singapore and the UAE are now also rising as alternatives for students looking for foreign education near home. Since 2020, AAERA has helped over 1200 students with their study abroad journey. With this experience, the organization now helps students by evaluating countries accordingly.
Ritika Gupta, the CEO and Global Education Mentor at AAERA, says: “Today, students approach their choices of study abroad more thoughtfully. They no longer just consider going to trendy countries but examine various factors including the quality and prices of courses, availability of scholarships and job opportunities. The approach implies that good relations with various educational institutions and opening of new markets will allow the organization to help students find good programs that meet their preferences. Rather than following the trends mindlessly, we would rather provide guidance to students.”
AAERA offers support in university selection and applications, statement of purpose writing, scholarships, visa assistance and pre-departure guidance. The organisation intends to enhance its presence in the international education sector and become known as an organisation that offers different study abroad options to more Indian students.
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