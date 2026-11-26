TrianglZ Takes Egyptian Software Engineering to International Markets
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) DUBAI, UAE, 25 November 2026 - TrianglZ, a software engineering and venture-building company, has delivered more than 100 digital products for Egyptian and international clients, building an international business from Alexandria through client revenue and reinvested earnings.
Founded in 2014, the company serves organisations across MENA, Europe and North America. Its software business covers product discovery, design, development, deployment and ongoing support, including the modernisation of platforms that must remain operational while their underlying technology changes.
TrianglZ has grown without external equity investment. According to the company, referrals and repeat clients have accounted for almost all revenue to date.
“AI is making code cheap. It isn't making good decisions cheap. What clients should buy from an engineering company now is judgment: what to build, what to modernise, what to leave alone, and someone who stands behind the result,” said Yehia El Saka, Chief Executive Officer, TrianglZ.
Engineering across industries
TrianglZ’s client work includes the Mobilawy loyalty programme in Egypt for ExxonMobil, a global energy and petrochemical company. Its portfolio also includes work on a digital flyer platform for Flipp, a digital merchandising platform serving retailers and brands across North America.
The company has also developed an event application for Techne Summit, an investment and entrepreneurship event connecting startups, investors and businesses.
These engagements span different operating requirements: supporting customer loyalty, distributing retail offers and helping participants navigate an event. TrianglZ’s services cover both new applications and continued development of software already in use.
AI-assisted development, engineer-led decisions
TrianglZ incorporates AI into its development workflow while retaining engineering review of generated outputs. Engineers assess those outputs against the wider system’s requirements, including architecture, data handling, integration and maintenance.
“Most software that matters isn't new; it's running, and a business depends on it. AI is quick at fresh code and risky inside a ten-year-old system. Our job is making AI useful on the systems companies can't afford to break,” said Yassin Gamal, Chief Technology Officer, TrianglZ.
This approach places AI within the development process, with engineers remaining responsible for how the software performs as part of a complete application.
The company’s international work sits within Egypt’s broader technology-services export industry. The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology is targeting US$8 billion in outsourcing exports by 2028.
Alongside its client services, TrianglZ develops its own digital products through its venture-building arm.
Founded in 2014, the company serves organisations across MENA, Europe and North America. Its software business covers product discovery, design, development, deployment and ongoing support, including the modernisation of platforms that must remain operational while their underlying technology changes.
TrianglZ has grown without external equity investment. According to the company, referrals and repeat clients have accounted for almost all revenue to date.
“AI is making code cheap. It isn't making good decisions cheap. What clients should buy from an engineering company now is judgment: what to build, what to modernise, what to leave alone, and someone who stands behind the result,” said Yehia El Saka, Chief Executive Officer, TrianglZ.
Engineering across industries
TrianglZ’s client work includes the Mobilawy loyalty programme in Egypt for ExxonMobil, a global energy and petrochemical company. Its portfolio also includes work on a digital flyer platform for Flipp, a digital merchandising platform serving retailers and brands across North America.
The company has also developed an event application for Techne Summit, an investment and entrepreneurship event connecting startups, investors and businesses.
These engagements span different operating requirements: supporting customer loyalty, distributing retail offers and helping participants navigate an event. TrianglZ’s services cover both new applications and continued development of software already in use.
AI-assisted development, engineer-led decisions
TrianglZ incorporates AI into its development workflow while retaining engineering review of generated outputs. Engineers assess those outputs against the wider system’s requirements, including architecture, data handling, integration and maintenance.
“Most software that matters isn't new; it's running, and a business depends on it. AI is quick at fresh code and risky inside a ten-year-old system. Our job is making AI useful on the systems companies can't afford to break,” said Yassin Gamal, Chief Technology Officer, TrianglZ.
This approach places AI within the development process, with engineers remaining responsible for how the software performs as part of a complete application.
The company’s international work sits within Egypt’s broader technology-services export industry. The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology is targeting US$8 billion in outsourcing exports by 2028.
Alongside its client services, TrianglZ develops its own digital products through its venture-building arm.
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