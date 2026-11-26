The Gulf cannot build its way out of the heat. It has to retrofit.
(MENAFN- APCO Worldwide) Byline: Yasser Ahmed, Business Vice President of Services, Schneider Electric Gulf.
As cooling overtakes heating in global energy demand, Yasser Ahmed of Schneider Electric argues that the Gulf’s fastest route to resilience runs through the buildings it already has.
It is August in a Gulf city. By six in the morning, the heat has arrived. By noon the pavements are empty and the roads are not, because everyone is inside: on office floors, in classrooms, on hospital wards, in data halls kept cool and calm. By mid-afternoon, inland temperatures reach 51°C, and in a control room somewhere an operator watches the margin between supply and demand grow thin. Then evening comes. Families are home, the lights stay on and the air stays cool. Nothing failed. But everything was stretched.
Almost nobody in that city noticed. The people who did are the engineers, facility managers and operators who keep our buildings running, and they know a day like that is no longer the exception. We designed our buildings for the days we knew. The task now is to retrofit them for the days that are coming.
Cooling is now the load that matters
The region is warming at roughly twice the global rate, and 2024 was its hottest year on record. The World Meteorological Organization has warned that health, ecosystems and economies cannot cope with long spells above 50°C.
That heat shows up directly in electricity demand. The International Energy Agency’s latest World Energy Outlook, published this month, finds that demand for cooling in buildings is overtaking demand for heating for the first time. Cooling alone is set to add 1,700 TWh of electricity demand worldwide by 2035. In the Gulf, cooling already accounts for around half of peak demand, and for more than 70% of household demand on the hottest days. It is our largest load.
This is not an argument for more cooling, which strains the grid and heats the city further. It is an argument for managing the load, the plant and the way we run them far more intelligently.
The rules have changed too
Gulf regulation has moved from voluntary to mandatory. Dubai has set a target to retrofit 30,000 existing buildings by 2030. A UAE federal law now makes climate action a legal obligation, covering measurement, record-keeping and reduction plans, with fines of up to AED 2 million. Saudi Arabia requires new buildings to comply with the Saudi Green Building Code. Qatar and Kuwait have made sustainability reporting mandatory for main-market listed companies, and in Oman every listed company met mandatory ESG disclosure in the first cycle.
Yet most codes govern what we build next. The real gap is what is already standing.
We cannot build our way out
Adding supply will not close that gap fast enough. A new data centre can be operational in one to three years. The grid infrastructure that feeds it takes five to fifteen. Worldwide, more than 2,500 GW of projects are waiting in grid connection queues.
So the question shifts from how much we can build to how well we use what we have. Every kilowatt a building saves or shifts at peak is grid capacity that does not have to wait fifteen years to be built.
And those buildings are already here. Around 80% of the buildings that will exist worldwide in 2050 are standing today. A retrofit can also carry around half the carbon of a new build. Even in a region that is still building fast, every fit-out and every refurbishment is a retrofit window. The towers completed in 2010 are already candidates.
From reliability to resilience
Our buildings were designed for reliability: they perform when the day goes to plan. Resilience is what happens when it does not. Following the definition used by ASHRAE and CIBSE, it rests on four capacities: anticipating stress before it becomes failure, absorbing the shock while critical power, cooling and life safety keep running, adapting the load in real time, and recovering quickly through a restart that has been rehearsed.
In an occupied building, the place to start is the energy layer: how the building is powered, controlled and cooled. The envelope is the last thing you can change while people are inside. The energy layer is the first. That does not make the envelope, structure or fire safety any less important. It makes the energy layer the right place to begin.
Three depths, one direction
One test decides the depth of intervention: how much disruption can the building take?
Light measures need no shutdown and can start immediately. Define what must keep running, including critical loads, minimum service and hours of autonomy. Re-commission the building to prove it still performs as designed, using ASHRAE Standard 230. Measure power, cooling and plant on an independent, secure data layer that the owner controls. Run cooling and space together, and maintain by condition rather than by calendar. Then rehearse the restart, because the worst time to learn how a building restarts is during the restart. The need is real: of the customer sites Schneider Electric’s consultants have assessed, 88% needed modernisation or improvement.
Medium measures need planned shutdowns measured in hours. Electrical systems can be modernised in place, without replacing the switchboard, which reduces footprint, cost and, critically for an occupied tower in August, downtime. A modern digital system can also flex: shifting cooling and vehicle charging away from the peak, adding on-site solar and storage, and islanding critical loads when the grid is down. One point is often missed. Grid-tied solar switches off in an outage. Without storage and islanding, rooftop solar delivers savings, not resilience.
Deep measures need a major window, such as a refurbishment, a new tenant or plant reaching the end of its life. Harden what the building cannot run without, and renew plant for the next 25 years rather than the last 25. Preparing now ensures that window is not wasted.
What one Gulf building shows
Schneider Electric applied this approach at The Nest, its 10,000 m² headquarters in Dubai, which opened in May 2025. It is a fit-out, not a new build. The building connects 9 applications, 4 edge control systems and about 1,500 connected products on a single building data platform.
AI agents monitor it around the clock, with people in control. Four act within agreed safe limits on lighting and cooling. Two only advise, and the facility manager makes the decisions. In one case, an advisory agent flagged cooling coils running below their design temperature difference, before comfort was affected and without touching a valve.
Over 12 measured months to August 2026, The Nest used 48% less electricity than its baseline energy model and 27% less than its own design model. About a quarter of its consumption came from on-site solar, avoiding around AED 831,000 in electricity costs over the year.
These results should be read precisely. They are energy figures measured against modelled baselines, and they validate the Light measures with on-site solar. They do not yet demonstrate islanding or the Deep work, and hours of autonomy are not yet reported. That is the next step.
Measure resilience, not just efficiency
That points to the change the sector most needs. Efficiency already has its metric: kWh per square metre. Resilience needs its own. Three would be a strong start: hours of autonomy, minutes to minimum service, and hours of habitability without cooling. Reported alongside energy intensity, they would show owners and regulators how a building performs under stress, not just on an average day. What we do not measure, we will not fund.
The next time a Gulf city gets through an August afternoon without anything failing, it should be by design, not by margin. Light measures need no shutdown and no window, so they can start now. The next fit-out can carry the rest. The region cannot afford to let those windows close.
As cooling overtakes heating in global energy demand, Yasser Ahmed of Schneider Electric argues that the Gulf’s fastest route to resilience runs through the buildings it already has.
It is August in a Gulf city. By six in the morning, the heat has arrived. By noon the pavements are empty and the roads are not, because everyone is inside: on office floors, in classrooms, on hospital wards, in data halls kept cool and calm. By mid-afternoon, inland temperatures reach 51°C, and in a control room somewhere an operator watches the margin between supply and demand grow thin. Then evening comes. Families are home, the lights stay on and the air stays cool. Nothing failed. But everything was stretched.
Almost nobody in that city noticed. The people who did are the engineers, facility managers and operators who keep our buildings running, and they know a day like that is no longer the exception. We designed our buildings for the days we knew. The task now is to retrofit them for the days that are coming.
Cooling is now the load that matters
The region is warming at roughly twice the global rate, and 2024 was its hottest year on record. The World Meteorological Organization has warned that health, ecosystems and economies cannot cope with long spells above 50°C.
That heat shows up directly in electricity demand. The International Energy Agency’s latest World Energy Outlook, published this month, finds that demand for cooling in buildings is overtaking demand for heating for the first time. Cooling alone is set to add 1,700 TWh of electricity demand worldwide by 2035. In the Gulf, cooling already accounts for around half of peak demand, and for more than 70% of household demand on the hottest days. It is our largest load.
This is not an argument for more cooling, which strains the grid and heats the city further. It is an argument for managing the load, the plant and the way we run them far more intelligently.
The rules have changed too
Gulf regulation has moved from voluntary to mandatory. Dubai has set a target to retrofit 30,000 existing buildings by 2030. A UAE federal law now makes climate action a legal obligation, covering measurement, record-keeping and reduction plans, with fines of up to AED 2 million. Saudi Arabia requires new buildings to comply with the Saudi Green Building Code. Qatar and Kuwait have made sustainability reporting mandatory for main-market listed companies, and in Oman every listed company met mandatory ESG disclosure in the first cycle.
Yet most codes govern what we build next. The real gap is what is already standing.
We cannot build our way out
Adding supply will not close that gap fast enough. A new data centre can be operational in one to three years. The grid infrastructure that feeds it takes five to fifteen. Worldwide, more than 2,500 GW of projects are waiting in grid connection queues.
So the question shifts from how much we can build to how well we use what we have. Every kilowatt a building saves or shifts at peak is grid capacity that does not have to wait fifteen years to be built.
And those buildings are already here. Around 80% of the buildings that will exist worldwide in 2050 are standing today. A retrofit can also carry around half the carbon of a new build. Even in a region that is still building fast, every fit-out and every refurbishment is a retrofit window. The towers completed in 2010 are already candidates.
From reliability to resilience
Our buildings were designed for reliability: they perform when the day goes to plan. Resilience is what happens when it does not. Following the definition used by ASHRAE and CIBSE, it rests on four capacities: anticipating stress before it becomes failure, absorbing the shock while critical power, cooling and life safety keep running, adapting the load in real time, and recovering quickly through a restart that has been rehearsed.
In an occupied building, the place to start is the energy layer: how the building is powered, controlled and cooled. The envelope is the last thing you can change while people are inside. The energy layer is the first. That does not make the envelope, structure or fire safety any less important. It makes the energy layer the right place to begin.
Three depths, one direction
One test decides the depth of intervention: how much disruption can the building take?
Light measures need no shutdown and can start immediately. Define what must keep running, including critical loads, minimum service and hours of autonomy. Re-commission the building to prove it still performs as designed, using ASHRAE Standard 230. Measure power, cooling and plant on an independent, secure data layer that the owner controls. Run cooling and space together, and maintain by condition rather than by calendar. Then rehearse the restart, because the worst time to learn how a building restarts is during the restart. The need is real: of the customer sites Schneider Electric’s consultants have assessed, 88% needed modernisation or improvement.
Medium measures need planned shutdowns measured in hours. Electrical systems can be modernised in place, without replacing the switchboard, which reduces footprint, cost and, critically for an occupied tower in August, downtime. A modern digital system can also flex: shifting cooling and vehicle charging away from the peak, adding on-site solar and storage, and islanding critical loads when the grid is down. One point is often missed. Grid-tied solar switches off in an outage. Without storage and islanding, rooftop solar delivers savings, not resilience.
Deep measures need a major window, such as a refurbishment, a new tenant or plant reaching the end of its life. Harden what the building cannot run without, and renew plant for the next 25 years rather than the last 25. Preparing now ensures that window is not wasted.
What one Gulf building shows
Schneider Electric applied this approach at The Nest, its 10,000 m² headquarters in Dubai, which opened in May 2025. It is a fit-out, not a new build. The building connects 9 applications, 4 edge control systems and about 1,500 connected products on a single building data platform.
AI agents monitor it around the clock, with people in control. Four act within agreed safe limits on lighting and cooling. Two only advise, and the facility manager makes the decisions. In one case, an advisory agent flagged cooling coils running below their design temperature difference, before comfort was affected and without touching a valve.
Over 12 measured months to August 2026, The Nest used 48% less electricity than its baseline energy model and 27% less than its own design model. About a quarter of its consumption came from on-site solar, avoiding around AED 831,000 in electricity costs over the year.
These results should be read precisely. They are energy figures measured against modelled baselines, and they validate the Light measures with on-site solar. They do not yet demonstrate islanding or the Deep work, and hours of autonomy are not yet reported. That is the next step.
Measure resilience, not just efficiency
That points to the change the sector most needs. Efficiency already has its metric: kWh per square metre. Resilience needs its own. Three would be a strong start: hours of autonomy, minutes to minimum service, and hours of habitability without cooling. Reported alongside energy intensity, they would show owners and regulators how a building performs under stress, not just on an average day. What we do not measure, we will not fund.
The next time a Gulf city gets through an August afternoon without anything failing, it should be by design, not by margin. Light measures need no shutdown and no window, so they can start now. The next fit-out can carry the rest. The region cannot afford to let those windows close.
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