Bitcoin has lost half its value: Can it recover before the end of 2026?
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Dubai, UAE, 26 November 2026: Bitcoin is trading around $60,000, more than half below its October 2025 peak of about $126,000, after dipping to near $55,000 last weekend. Several forces are weighing on it at once.
Nagham Hassan, Market Analyst at etoro, commented: “The biggest is the US Federal Reserve. Markets now see a December rate rise as almost certain after the Fed's preferred core inflation measure beat forecasts at 3.3%. Bitcoin pays no interest, so when rates rise, cash and savings become more rewarding and bitcoin looks less attractive. Higher rate expectations have also lifted the dollar, which tends to weigh on bitcoin's price. With the 10-year yield close to 5%, government bonds offer a solid return with little risk, so investors need a stronger reason to hold a volatile asset.
“The sell-off in tech and AI stocks has added to the pressure. Bitcoin has followed tech shares lower, yet it did not join the rally when the S&P 500 set record highs this year. Investors are treating it as a risky asset to sell first when markets turn.
“Inside crypto, money is draining away. Investors have pulled close to $5 billion from US spot bitcoin ETFs in November, one of the worst months since they launched. Stablecoins, the digital dollars traders hold ready to buy crypto, are also shrinking, which means less fresh money waiting to come in. More than $2 billion of borrowed bets were forced shut during last week's sharp drop, and each forced sale pushed the price lower.
“If the Fed hikes as expected and outflows slow without reversing, bitcoin is likely to trade in a choppy $55,000 to $70,000 range into year-end, with strong resistance between $62,000 and $66,000. A daily close below $55,000, faster ETF outflows, and a Fed hinting at more hikes could open the way to $45,000 to $55,000. Softer inflation, a less hawkish Fed, falling yields, and returning ETF money could lift it to $72,000 to $80,000.”
Nagham Hassan, Market Analyst at etoro, commented: “The biggest is the US Federal Reserve. Markets now see a December rate rise as almost certain after the Fed's preferred core inflation measure beat forecasts at 3.3%. Bitcoin pays no interest, so when rates rise, cash and savings become more rewarding and bitcoin looks less attractive. Higher rate expectations have also lifted the dollar, which tends to weigh on bitcoin's price. With the 10-year yield close to 5%, government bonds offer a solid return with little risk, so investors need a stronger reason to hold a volatile asset.
“The sell-off in tech and AI stocks has added to the pressure. Bitcoin has followed tech shares lower, yet it did not join the rally when the S&P 500 set record highs this year. Investors are treating it as a risky asset to sell first when markets turn.
“Inside crypto, money is draining away. Investors have pulled close to $5 billion from US spot bitcoin ETFs in November, one of the worst months since they launched. Stablecoins, the digital dollars traders hold ready to buy crypto, are also shrinking, which means less fresh money waiting to come in. More than $2 billion of borrowed bets were forced shut during last week's sharp drop, and each forced sale pushed the price lower.
“If the Fed hikes as expected and outflows slow without reversing, bitcoin is likely to trade in a choppy $55,000 to $70,000 range into year-end, with strong resistance between $62,000 and $66,000. A daily close below $55,000, faster ETF outflows, and a Fed hinting at more hikes could open the way to $45,000 to $55,000. Softer inflation, a less hawkish Fed, falling yields, and returning ETF money could lift it to $72,000 to $80,000.”
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