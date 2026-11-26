OFG Education enters GCC schools market with two UAE acquisitions
(MENAFN- Four Agency) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 26th November 2026: OFG Education, a global education group with schools across the UK and Spain, has announced its entry into the GCC through the acquisition of two UAE schools, with plans to grow its regional portfolio to around 15 schools within five years through a combination of acquisitions and new school developments.
The acquisitions bring Crown American Private School in Ajman and Gulf International Private Academy (GIPA) in Al Ain into OFG Education’s international network. The two American-curriculum schools serve approximately 2,000 students and employ around 300 teachers and other staff, establishing the foundation for the Group’s regional expansion.
With Dubai as its regional base, OFG Education is investing in its existing school communities and developing local capability while exploring further acquisition and partnership opportunities across the GCC. The Group is targeting a portfolio of five schools within two years, growing to around 15 within five years.
Mark Whitfield, Chief Executive Officer of OFG Education – GCC, said: “These acquisitions give us a strong foundation in the UAE and a clear responsibility to the students, parents and colleagues who place their trust in these schools. Our investment reflects our long-term commitment to education in the UAE.
“Our ambition is to build a lasting presence across the GCC, combining the knowledge of local school leaders with the expertise and investment of our wider Group. This means investing in teachers’ professional development and supporting school leaders across educational quality, safeguarding and student wellbeing. Growth will bring greater opportunities for students and colleagues, with our investment focused on supporting teachers, strengthening each school and enriching students’ classroom experience.”
Founded in 2005, OFG Education operates across the UK, Spain and the GCC, with more than 110 schools and over 14,000 students. The Group employs more than 8,700 colleagues globally, including over 5,000 teachers and teaching assistants and more than 300 clinicians. It combines educational expertise, clinical insight and evidence-informed practice to strengthen schools and expand opportunities for every student.
Both school communities will benefit from the Group’s expertise in education, wellbeing and school improvement, alongside access to resources, professional development and collaboration, while retaining local leadership and each school’s distinct identity. Support will span safeguarding, educational quality, academic enhancement, personalised learning and inclusion.
At the heart of the Group’s approach is a commitment to knowing every student as an individual: understanding how they learn, recognising their strengths and needs, and helping them pursue their ambitions. The acquisitions follow Whitfield’s appointment as GCC Chief Executive Officer and the establishment of the Group’s regional hub in Dubai.
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About OFG Education
The acquisitions bring Crown American Private School in Ajman and Gulf International Private Academy (GIPA) in Al Ain into OFG Education’s international network. The two American-curriculum schools serve approximately 2,000 students and employ around 300 teachers and other staff, establishing the foundation for the Group’s regional expansion.
With Dubai as its regional base, OFG Education is investing in its existing school communities and developing local capability while exploring further acquisition and partnership opportunities across the GCC. The Group is targeting a portfolio of five schools within two years, growing to around 15 within five years.
Mark Whitfield, Chief Executive Officer of OFG Education – GCC, said: “These acquisitions give us a strong foundation in the UAE and a clear responsibility to the students, parents and colleagues who place their trust in these schools. Our investment reflects our long-term commitment to education in the UAE.
“Our ambition is to build a lasting presence across the GCC, combining the knowledge of local school leaders with the expertise and investment of our wider Group. This means investing in teachers’ professional development and supporting school leaders across educational quality, safeguarding and student wellbeing. Growth will bring greater opportunities for students and colleagues, with our investment focused on supporting teachers, strengthening each school and enriching students’ classroom experience.”
Founded in 2005, OFG Education operates across the UK, Spain and the GCC, with more than 110 schools and over 14,000 students. The Group employs more than 8,700 colleagues globally, including over 5,000 teachers and teaching assistants and more than 300 clinicians. It combines educational expertise, clinical insight and evidence-informed practice to strengthen schools and expand opportunities for every student.
Both school communities will benefit from the Group’s expertise in education, wellbeing and school improvement, alongside access to resources, professional development and collaboration, while retaining local leadership and each school’s distinct identity. Support will span safeguarding, educational quality, academic enhancement, personalised learning and inclusion.
At the heart of the Group’s approach is a commitment to knowing every student as an individual: understanding how they learn, recognising their strengths and needs, and helping them pursue their ambitions. The acquisitions follow Whitfield’s appointment as GCC Chief Executive Officer and the establishment of the Group’s regional hub in Dubai.
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About OFG Education
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