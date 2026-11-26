FAB Launches FAB First, Shaping the Future of AI-Native Banking
(MENAFN- Edelman) FAB Launches FAB First, Shaping the Future of AI-Native Banking
Abu Dhabi, 26 November 2026: First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the UAE’s global bank and one of the world’s largest and safest financial institutions, has launched FAB First, an AI-native banking app designed to make everyday banking more intuitive, conversational and accessible.
FAB First brings conversational banking, personal financial insights and seamless transactions together in one app. Customers can use FAB AI, its conversational banking intelligence, to make transfers and payments through chat, ask questions in natural language and get tailored insights into their spending and cash flow. They can also explore relevant products and offers, and manage their everyday banking needs more easily. The app proactively highlights spending trends and provides personalised recommendations, helping customers make more informed financial decisions.
The launch marks a key milestone in FAB's digital transformation, placing AI at the heart of how the Bank builds deeper customer relationships, anticipates their needs and supports their ambitions. As the UAE's global bank, FAB is committed to setting the standard for AI-driven banking in the UAE and beyond.
FAB First is available to download from the App Store and Google Play for customers in the UAE. Existing FAB customers can register with their existing banking details, while new customers can apply for selected products, with more to follow. For more information, visit
Abu Dhabi, 26 November 2026: First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the UAE’s global bank and one of the world’s largest and safest financial institutions, has launched FAB First, an AI-native banking app designed to make everyday banking more intuitive, conversational and accessible.
FAB First brings conversational banking, personal financial insights and seamless transactions together in one app. Customers can use FAB AI, its conversational banking intelligence, to make transfers and payments through chat, ask questions in natural language and get tailored insights into their spending and cash flow. They can also explore relevant products and offers, and manage their everyday banking needs more easily. The app proactively highlights spending trends and provides personalised recommendations, helping customers make more informed financial decisions.
The launch marks a key milestone in FAB's digital transformation, placing AI at the heart of how the Bank builds deeper customer relationships, anticipates their needs and supports their ambitions. As the UAE's global bank, FAB is committed to setting the standard for AI-driven banking in the UAE and beyond.
FAB First is available to download from the App Store and Google Play for customers in the UAE. Existing FAB customers can register with their existing banking details, while new customers can apply for selected products, with more to follow. For more information, visit
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