Exel by Merak Backs 21 Saudi Gaming Companies with SAR 23.6 million at Third Demo Day
(MENAFN- Edelman) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, November 26, 2026: In the presence of His Royal Highness Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud, Chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation and Vice Chairman of Savvy Games Group, and His Excellency Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Alarifi, Governor of the National Development Fund, Exel by Merak, the innovation platform and subsidiary of Merak Capital, concluded Demo Day for its third gaming accelerator cohort, marking the graduation of 21 Saudi-based gaming companies, each receiving SAR 1.125 million (US$300,000) in investment and program support through the Merak Gaming Fund, which sits under the Gaming and Esports Sector Financing Program overseen by the National Development Fund (NDF).
Hosted in Riyadh, Demo Day brought together founders, investors, and industry stakeholders to showcase the graduating studios and their games at the close of the 14-week program. Of the 24 studios selected for the third cohort, 21 completed the program and graduated.
Exel by Merak operates from the Riyadh Creative District at King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), an initiative launched by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City to position Riyadh as a global creative and media hub. From there, Exel supports Saudi Arabia's gaming sector through investment, mentorship, and industry access, helping founders strengthen their business capabilities, advance game development, and prepare for commercial growth.
Faisal Sedrani, Chief Executive Officer of Exel, said: "The graduation of our third cohort reflects our commitment to supporting gaming entrepreneurs in Saudi Arabia. Through investment, mentorship, and industry access, we help founders strengthen their businesses and prepare for growth, while initiatives such as Red Bull Win-Win create opportunities for emerging talent to connect with the wider gaming industry."
The event also featured the Red Bull Win-Win finale, where two student game developers from King Saud University and Alfaisal University showcased their games alongside the graduating studios. The competition concluded with Sayil Alyami winning a trip to Gamescom 2027 in Cologne, Germany.
Demo Day was supported by partners from across the Kingdom’s gaming ecosystem: the National Development Fund; the Social Development Bank; the Saudi Esports Federation; the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT); the Royal Commission for Riyadh City; the Ignite Program; Saudi Gamer; Red Bull Win-Win; and Musaed "Msdossary" Al-Dossary, who judged the Win-Win finale; together with other public- and private-sector partners supporting the sector.
Since its first Demo Day, Exel has continued to support Saudi Arabia’s gaming sector, with 170 gaming studios benefiting from its bootcamp program.
The accelerator was launched as part of the Merak Gaming Fund, a SAR 300 million (US$80 million) investment fund under the Gaming and Esports Sector Financing Program, overseen by the National Development Fund (NDF) in collaboration with the Social Development Bank (SDB) and the Saudi Esports Federation.
Hosted in Riyadh, Demo Day brought together founders, investors, and industry stakeholders to showcase the graduating studios and their games at the close of the 14-week program. Of the 24 studios selected for the third cohort, 21 completed the program and graduated.
Exel by Merak operates from the Riyadh Creative District at King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), an initiative launched by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City to position Riyadh as a global creative and media hub. From there, Exel supports Saudi Arabia's gaming sector through investment, mentorship, and industry access, helping founders strengthen their business capabilities, advance game development, and prepare for commercial growth.
Faisal Sedrani, Chief Executive Officer of Exel, said: "The graduation of our third cohort reflects our commitment to supporting gaming entrepreneurs in Saudi Arabia. Through investment, mentorship, and industry access, we help founders strengthen their businesses and prepare for growth, while initiatives such as Red Bull Win-Win create opportunities for emerging talent to connect with the wider gaming industry."
The event also featured the Red Bull Win-Win finale, where two student game developers from King Saud University and Alfaisal University showcased their games alongside the graduating studios. The competition concluded with Sayil Alyami winning a trip to Gamescom 2027 in Cologne, Germany.
Demo Day was supported by partners from across the Kingdom’s gaming ecosystem: the National Development Fund; the Social Development Bank; the Saudi Esports Federation; the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT); the Royal Commission for Riyadh City; the Ignite Program; Saudi Gamer; Red Bull Win-Win; and Musaed "Msdossary" Al-Dossary, who judged the Win-Win finale; together with other public- and private-sector partners supporting the sector.
Since its first Demo Day, Exel has continued to support Saudi Arabia’s gaming sector, with 170 gaming studios benefiting from its bootcamp program.
The accelerator was launched as part of the Merak Gaming Fund, a SAR 300 million (US$80 million) investment fund under the Gaming and Esports Sector Financing Program, overseen by the National Development Fund (NDF) in collaboration with the Social Development Bank (SDB) and the Saudi Esports Federation.
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