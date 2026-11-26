Funskool India Ltd. Bags Highest Export Award for the Second Consecutive Year
(MENAFN- dentsu) Mumbai, 26th November 2026: Funskool India Ltd., India’s largest toy manufacturer, has been conferred the Highest Export Award for its outstanding performance in the export of Sports Goods and Toys from India for the financial year 2025–26.
The prestigious award was presented to Mr. K. A. Shabir, CEO, Funskool India Ltd., by Ms. Petal Dhillon, Joint Secretary, Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, at the Export Awards Function organised by the Sports Goods and Toys Export Promotion Council (SGEPC) in New Delhi.
Commenting on the achievement, Mr. K. A. Shabir, CEO of Funskool India Ltd., said “Receiving the Highest Export Award for the second consecutive year is a proud moment for the entire Funskool team. It reflects the growing confidence of global toy brands in India’s manufacturing capabilities. As we continue to invest in capacity expansion, technology and skill development, our focus is on enhancing India’s competitiveness in the global toy industry, creating employment opportunities and contributing to the development of a robust and sustainable toy manufacturing ecosystem in the country.”
The prestigious award was presented to Mr. K. A. Shabir, CEO, Funskool India Ltd., by Ms. Petal Dhillon, Joint Secretary, Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, at the Export Awards Function organised by the Sports Goods and Toys Export Promotion Council (SGEPC) in New Delhi.
Commenting on the achievement, Mr. K. A. Shabir, CEO of Funskool India Ltd., said “Receiving the Highest Export Award for the second consecutive year is a proud moment for the entire Funskool team. It reflects the growing confidence of global toy brands in India’s manufacturing capabilities. As we continue to invest in capacity expansion, technology and skill development, our focus is on enhancing India’s competitiveness in the global toy industry, creating employment opportunities and contributing to the development of a robust and sustainable toy manufacturing ecosystem in the country.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment