Navin’s Launches Its First Plotted Development, Navin’s Arc, in Oragadam–Sriperumbudur Highway
(MENAFN- dentsu) Mumbai / Chennai, 26th November 2026: Navin’s, Chennai’s most trusted real estate developer, has launched its first plotted development, Navin’s ARC, with direct access from the 200-ft. Oragadam–Sriperumbudur Highway. Navin’s ARC is a RERA-approved plotted development spread across 6.5 acres, featuring 125 residential plots and 5 commercial plots across 11 avenues.
The project has a total saleable area of 168,632 sq. ft. and is being offered at a launch price of ₹4,999 per sq. ft.
Commenting on the launch, Mr. Navin Kumar, Managing Director, Navin’s, said, “Navin’s ARC marks our entry into plotted development, and we are pleased to introduce the project with direct access from the 200 ft. Oragadam–Sriperumbudur Highway, a corridor witnessing strong industrial growth and increasing residential demand. With well-planned residential and commercial plots across 11 avenues, the development is designed to offer buyers a secure and valuable land asset. This reflects our belief that land is not just an investment, but also a foundation for building a life and creating a legacy for generations.”
The new segment caters to buyers seeking the flexibility to plan and build homes around their individual requirements. It also responds to the growing preference for land-led homeownership, personalised living spaces, and thoughtfully planned neighbourhoods.
Navin’s ARC has been planned with essential infrastructure in place, including durable concrete roads, provisions for electrical trenches, and a robust rainwater drainage system. The development also offers amenities such as a landscaped Open Space Reservation (OSR) area, a dedicated children’s play area, a play court, and a gazebo.
The project has a total saleable area of 168,632 sq. ft. and is being offered at a launch price of ₹4,999 per sq. ft.
Commenting on the launch, Mr. Navin Kumar, Managing Director, Navin’s, said, “Navin’s ARC marks our entry into plotted development, and we are pleased to introduce the project with direct access from the 200 ft. Oragadam–Sriperumbudur Highway, a corridor witnessing strong industrial growth and increasing residential demand. With well-planned residential and commercial plots across 11 avenues, the development is designed to offer buyers a secure and valuable land asset. This reflects our belief that land is not just an investment, but also a foundation for building a life and creating a legacy for generations.”
The new segment caters to buyers seeking the flexibility to plan and build homes around their individual requirements. It also responds to the growing preference for land-led homeownership, personalised living spaces, and thoughtfully planned neighbourhoods.
Navin’s ARC has been planned with essential infrastructure in place, including durable concrete roads, provisions for electrical trenches, and a robust rainwater drainage system. The development also offers amenities such as a landscaped Open Space Reservation (OSR) area, a dedicated children’s play area, a play court, and a gazebo.
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