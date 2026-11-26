MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov and the Prosecutor General of Slovakia, Maroš Žilinka, discussed the development of cooperation between the two countries and the strengthening of ties between the prosecution authorities, the Press Service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

According to the report, during the meeting, satisfaction was expressed regarding the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Slovakia, which are based on a strategic partnership, and it was emphasized that there is significant potential for further deepening mutually beneficial cooperation across various areas.

The dynamics of the relationship between the prosecution authorities of the two countries were highly commended, and opportunities for strengthening cooperation in this field were reviewed. In this context, the importance of a cooperation program signed that same day between the Prosecutor General's Offices of Azerbaijan and Slovakia was highlighted.

Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev also participated in the meeting.