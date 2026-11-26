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Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives Welcomes Michelin-Trained Chef Borja Terry Borrego for Exclusive Gastronomic Experience

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives presents an exclusive gastronomic experience by Michelin-trained Chef Borja Terry Borrego, reflecting the growing significance of exceptional gastronomy in defining contemporary luxury hospitality. Bringing expertise shaped by London's Michelin-starred HIDE and StreetXO by David Muñoz in Madrid, the visiting chef has curated a menu celebrating global influences, refined technique and contemporary culinary creativity.Chef Borja currently serves as Chef de Cuisine at UNO MAS at Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld, where he leads the Spanish and Mediterranean restaurant on the hotel's 54th floor. Known for its open-fire cooking, seafood and tapas, UNO MAS provides a platform for his expertise in Spanish gastronomy. His career spans Madrid and London, alongside kitchen leadership roles in Italy and Bangkok, bringing an accomplished international perspective to his craft.Set against the Indian Ocean backdrop of Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, his residency will invite guests to discover that repertoire through a menu developed for the occasion. His technical expertise and expressive approach to flavour will take centre stage, creating a distinctive dining highlight for guests seeking exceptional gastronomy as part of their island escape.The residency connects Centara's Bangkok dining expertise with its Maldivian hospitality, bringing Chef Borja's experience to a new setting and showcasing the culinary talent within the group's international portfolio. For Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, the residency elevates its culinary offering, giving guests an exclusive opportunity to experience internationally influenced gastronomy in an exceptional island setting.Jorge Fernandez, Cluster General Manager of Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives and Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, said:“Exceptional dining is integral to our vision for Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives. For discerning travellers, the opportunity to discover outstanding food can be as compelling as the island itself, and we want our culinary offering to be a reason guests choose us. Welcoming Chef Borja brings the expertise of acclaimed international kitchens to our shores, creating an exclusive dining experience that adds depth to their stay. It also showcases the talent within the Centara portfolio and our ambition to make gastronomy a defining part of the resort's identity.”An exclusive culinary showcase by Chef Borja is currently being presented at Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives.

Shivanka Nawarathne

Lagoon Assets Pvt Ltd

+971 50 110 4635

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Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives Welcomes Michelin-Trained Chef Borja Terry Borrego for Exclusive Gastronomic Experience News Provided By Lagoon Assets Pvt Ltd November 26, 2026, 12:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Environment, Food & Beverage Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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