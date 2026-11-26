MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday attended the closing ceremony of the 350th Shaheedi Diwas (martyrdom anniversary commemorations) of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji at the CCRT campus in Dwarka, describing the occasion as the culmination of a year-long campaign of remembrance, devotion and public awareness.

Addressing the gathering, Shekhawat said that the conclusion of commemorative programmes was not merely a formal closure but an opportunity to renew the commitment to draw inspiration from life, teachings and supreme sacrifice of the ninth Sikh Guru.

“I believe that this closing occasion is not merely the formal conclusion of a programme rather, it marks the conclusion of a year-long campaign of remembrance, devotion, reflection and public awareness,” he said.

The Minister said the objective of year-long observance was to familiarise the present generation with the life and character of Guru Tegh Bahadur, revered as 'Hind Di Chadar', and inspire people to adopt values and conduct suited to contemporary challenges.

He said the programmes organised throughout the year were being brought to a close with a renewed resolve to carry forward the Guru's legacy.

“With this perspective, the programmes organised throughout the year at the inspiration of the Hon'ble Prime Minister are being brought to a close today with a resolve,” Shekhawat said.

Referring to the activities held across the country, he said numerous programmes were organised over the past year in several locations across almost all states, beginning with Haryana, to commemorate the 350th Shaheedi Diwas.

He emphasised that the initiative was not limited to recalling historical events but was intended to encourage people to learn from the sacrifices and contributions of India's historical figures.

“This was not merely an exercise in remembering history. Rather, the objective was to create an opportunity to draw inspiration from the heroes of our history, the heroes of our nation and those who made sacrifices for the country,” he said.

Earlier, the Union Minister took to his social media account on X and wrote, "I paid humble respects to Guru Sahib at the closing ceremony of the 350th martyrdom anniversary commemorations of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, held at the CCRT campus in New Delhi."

"The great sacrifice of 'Hind di Chadar' Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji is an eternal source of inspiration for all humanity. His teachings show us the way to build a society free from fear, rooted in compassion and mutual respect. Remembering him on Constitution Day further strengthens our commitment to freedom, equality and the dignity of every citizen," he further wrote.

The 350th Shaheedi Diwas commemorates the martyrdom of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the ninth Sikh Guru, who laid down his life in 1675 in defence of religious freedom and the right of people to practise their faith.