MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Nov 26 (IANS) With the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027 scheduled to be held from January 10 to 12, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday reviewed preparations at GIFT City, including the development of its financial and business ecosystem and infrastructure facilities aimed at supporting its growing workforce and residential population.

Patel, accompanied by Chief Secretary M K Das, Chief Minister's Principal Advisor Hasmukh Adhia and senior government officials, visited GIFT City and inspected venues earmarked for various events during the summit.

He also reviewed the progress of ongoing construction and development works.

A series of high-level events will be organised at GIFT City during the three-day summit, bringing together global financial institutions, investors, industry leaders and members of the Indian diaspora.

The discussions are expected to focus on international financial cooperation, global capital flows, emerging financial technologies, Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in financial services, industry partnerships and investment opportunities.

The events will also provide a platform to showcase Gujarat's capabilities in international financial services, strengthen institutional partnerships with global organisations and attract investments to the state.

During a review meeting, officials made presentations on the preparations for VGGS 2027 and GIFT City's development roadmap up to 2030.

The presentations covered the expansion of its financial and business ecosystem as well as plans for strengthening physical and social infrastructure.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the progress of basic facilities, including hospitals and shopping malls, being developed for people living in GIFT City for employment, business and residential purposes.

He took stock of various ongoing construction projects and visited sites where development work is currently under way.

The review meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary of Finance Department, Natarajan; Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Sanjeev Kumar; Additional Principal Secretary Vikrant Pandey; Secretary Ajay Kumar; and GIFT City Managing Director and Group CEO Sanjay Kaul, among other officials.