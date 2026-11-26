MENAFN - IANS) Abu Dhabi, Nov 26 (IANS) India and UAE held the 14th Joint Defence Cooperation Committee (JDCC) meeting in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, where both sides discussed emerging geopolitical realities and the prevailing 'no war, no peace' security environment.

During the meeting, the officials of India and the UAE outlined actionable points to translate the leadership's vision into tangible security outcomes. For the meeting, the Indian side was led by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

"The 14th India-UAE JDCC was held in Abu Dhabi, giving fresh impetus to the Strategic Defence Partnership between the two countries. Both sides deliberated on emerging geopolitical realities and the prevailing 'no war, no peace' security environment. The two countries outlined actionable points to translate the leadership's vision into tangible security outcomes," the Ministry of Defence stated on X.

Rajesh Kumar Singh is currently on a two-day visit to the UAE for the JDCC meeting. On Wednesday, Singh paid tributes at Wahat Al Karama in Abu Dhabi, honouring soldiers who sacrificed their lives in service of the UAE, according to the ministry's statement.

The 13th India-UAE Joint Defence Cooperation Committee (JDCC) meeting was held in New Delhi on July 30, 2025.

Last month, India and the UAE held the joint military exercise Mountain Guardian 2026 in Uttarakhand's Chaubatia, reaffirming the shared commitment of armies of two nations to operational excellence and enduring military cooperation, the Indian Army said on Saturday.

“The India-UAE Joint Military Exercise Mountain Guardian 2026 concluded at the Foreign Training Node, Chaubatia, Uttarakhand, following intensive joint training from 05 to 18 October 2026,” the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army posted on X.

"Troops of the Indian Army and the UAE Armed Forces undertook joint planning, tactical drills and integrated field exercises, focusing on enhancing interoperability, operational coordination and combat effectiveness in sub-conventional operations. The exercise reaffirmed the shared commitment of both Armies to operational excellence, enhanced interoperability and enduring military cooperation, further strengthening the India-UAE strategic defence partnership," it added.

In September, India and UAE held the 10th Navy Staff Talks in Abu Dhabi, where they discussed enhancing operational engagements, training exchanges, maritime security and professional interactions.

During the meeting, the officials of the two nations reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen naval cooperation and maritime partnership between both countries, a statement issued by the Indian Navy.

"10th India-UAE Navy Staff Talks were held in Abu Dhabi from 16-17 Sep 2026, co-chaired by Cmde Kartik Srimal, Cmde (FC) and Staff Brig Obaid Mubarak Al Ghfeli, Chief of Staff Ops and Plans, UAE Navy," the Indian Navy Spokesperson posted on X.

"Discussions focussed on enhancing operational engagements, training exchanges, maritime security and professional interactions, reaffirming commitment to further strengthening bilateral naval cooperation and deepening India-UAE maritime partnership," the statement added.