MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Nov 26 (IANS) After 20 years since he was on the run, a surrendered terrorist wanted in 13 terror cases was arrested on Thursday by Reasi police from Kashmir Valley.

In a major breakthrough, District Police Reasi has arrested a long-evading absconder and surrendered terrorist who had been on the run for over two decades in connection with multiple terror cases, including the killing of police personnel, said a statement.

Police said that the accused has been identified as Mohd Mansha, son of Fazal Din, resident of Thuroo Lassoli, Tehsil Thuroo, District Reasi. He was wanted in FIR No. 127/2000, registered at Police Station Mahore under Sections 302, 307 and 121-A RPC and Sections 7/25 of the Arms Act. In the said case, an SPO of J&K Police had attained martyrdom.

After completion of investigation, the chargesheet against the accused was presented before the competent court under Section 512 CrPC, and he was declared an absconder. A warrant for his arrest had been issued by the Court of Principal District and Sessions Judge, Reasi, on 06.12.2001.

Mohd Mansha was an active terrorist during 2000-2007 and had surrendered before the security forces in 2007. However, despite his surrender, he continued to evade the legal process and remained out of reach of law.

He was wanted in as many as 13 criminal cases registered between 2000 and 2007, involving serious offences including murder, attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy, waging war against the Government and violations of the Arms Act.

Following sustained efforts, meticulous planning and development of credible intelligence, a special team comprising personnel from Police Station Mahore and the District Absconder Tracking Unit was constituted and deputed to Tral, District Awantipora.

Through professional expertise, perseverance and effective inter-district coordination, the team successfully traced and apprehended the accused with the assistance of Awantipora Police.

The arrest marks a significant achievement for District Police Reasi, bringing a long-pending pursuit to a successful conclusion after more than two decades. District Police Reasi reiterated its unwavering commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that no offender escapes accountability, irrespective of how long they may evade the legal process.