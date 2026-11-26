MENAFN - IANS) Brussels, Nov 26 (IANS) The European Parliament has declared admissible a petition filed by Paank, the human rights department of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), raising concerns over human rights abuses by Pakistani forces in Balochistan and Pakistan's trade preferences under the Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) granted by the European Union (EU).

The Committee on Petitions acknowledged that the matter raised falls within the European Union's fields of activity.

“I am pleased to inform you that the Committee on Petitions has considered your petition and declared it admissible, since the matter you raise falls within the European Union's fields of activity. Given the subject matter, I have referred your petition to the European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs and the Subcommittee on Human Rights for information. A letter has been sent to the European Parliament's Delegation for Relations with the countries of South Asia (DSAS),” read the letter by Bogdan Rzonca, European Parliament Chair of the Committee on Petitions.

The committee chair referred to the European Commission's GSP+ assessment of Pakistan for 2023-2025, published on July 16, 2026, which flagged concerns over human rights violations across the country, including in Balochistan.

“I would suggest you to review the 'The EU Special Incentive Arrangement for Sustainable Development and Good Governance (GSP+) assessment of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan covering the period 2023-2025' of 16 July 2026, which identifies concerns about disappearances, including in Balochistan, extrajudicial killings, impunity, restrictions on freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, and the potential for counter-terrorism laws to enable arbitrary detention, and raises concerns about fair-trial rights and the treatment of political dissidents and human rights defenders,” the letter added.

Paank media coordinator Jamal Baloch had submitted a detailed dossier to the European Parliament's Committee on Petitions on July 3, 2026, titled 'Human Rights in Balochistan and the Case for Suspending Pakistan's GSP+ Status'.

The document provided a detailed review of the human rights situation in Balochistan, including enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, state actions against political activists and human rights defenders, and the GSP+ trade preferences granted to Pakistan.

The dossier argued that Pakistan, despite receiving trade preferences under GSP+, is not effectively complying with the 27 core international conventions whose implementation is mandatory for obtaining and retaining these preferences. The document called on the European Union to initiate the procedure for the temporary withdrawal of Pakistan's trade preferences under Article 19 of the GSP Regulation.

According to the dossier, thousands of Baloch students, political activists, journalists, intellectuals and ordinary citizens have been subjected to enforced disappearances by Pakistani forces over the past two decades.

The document alleged that security personnel take people from their homes, educational institutions and public places and transfer them to unknown locations, where they are held in illegal detention for long periods.

Some of the forcibly disappeared have later been found dead with signs of torture, with the dossier describing these incidents as a state-level“kill-and-dump” policy.