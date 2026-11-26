MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday attacked the opposition parties, particularly the Congress, saying those using the Constitution "for show" should take time out to read and understand its "spirit".

Paying tribute to freedom fighters, Amit Shah said: "For 90 years, from 1857 to 1947, scores of freedom fighters dedicated their life to ensure the nation's freedom. The result of all those sacrifices were drafted by the Constitution makers into a document. The Constitution carries the hope and aspirations of those freedom fighters."

Addressing a gathering on the 'Samvidhan Gaurav Diwas', HM Shah said the Constitution cannot be understood if it is only looked at as a book, and instead one has to dig deeper to comprehend its true essence.

"Human rights were absolutely violated during the 200-250 years of British rule and slowly the golden bird, which Mahakavi Kalidasa famously described as the country whose natives are fond of festivals and celebrations, turned into a group of citizens suffering from an inferiority complex," he said.

He referred to the Constitution as a "roadmap" granted by its makers to restore what the country lost during centuries of British rule.

"The makers of the Constitution had decided that people will have the right to decide whom to bring to power. They had also provided a path for those coming to power to rule within the constraints of the Constitution," he said.

"Therefore, it is the responsibility of all Indians to uphold respect to the Constitution. But unfortunately, attempts were made after independence to treat the Constitution just as a manual for governance. The process of strengthening the spirit of the Constitution among the nation's citizens was forgotten," he stated, targeting the Congress' tenures at the Centre.

Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of the Samvidhan Gaurav Diwas in 2015, HM Shah said it was done to take the values enshrined in the Constitution to its citizens and make them aware of these.

Invoking the Chairman of the Constituent Assembly, Rajendra Prasad, he said: "Those who have read discussions of the Constituent Assembly must know that the patience, endurance, and capacity possessed by Rajendra Prasad were rare. He acknowledged and appreciated whatever idea was proposed before the Assembly, irrespective of the ideology."

HM Shah also launched an attack on the Opposition, saying: "Those who are opposing our culture today, I want to tell them to take time out and go through the original copy of the Constitution and look whose pictures it contains. It carries Lord Ram's arrival in Ayodhya, Lord Buddha, Lord Mahavir, 10th of the Sikh Guru Gobind Singh ji, Rani Laxmibai, Dandi March and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose."

In a veiled reference to the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, he said: "Those who roam carrying a copy of the Constitution, I request them to take out 15 minutes, visit the Parliament Library and look at the pictures illustrated (under the leadership of) Nandalal Bose (in the original handwritten manuscript of the Constitution)."

The Home Minister underlined that the citizens in India have voted several parties to power, but adhering to the Constitution guidelines, no violence has taken place in all these years.

"Even the poorest of the poor, without any caste or family background, are being voted to power by the citizens here...faith in democracy, the Constitution, and the constitutional institutions have increased over these years," he said.

Emphasising that it is essential to live up to constitutional values, he said: "Those who use the Constitution just for show, I urge them to understand it spirit instead of reading it just as a text, which may prove to be beneficial for them in the future."

According to HM Shah, Constitutional values can be summarised into "coverage, reach, and dignity".

"Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, bank accounts have been opened for the poor; today, with infrastructure and digital economy, PM Modi has empowered the poor and ensured benefits reach the last beneficiary; along with this we have ensured that the poor are treated with dignity," he asserted.

The Union Minister also referred to the abolition of Article 370 from J&K and eradication of Naxalism, saying that the BJP-led government has "ended the problems of 60 years within 12 years".