MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Congress General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal, said lakhs of party workers and supporters participated in 'Samvidhan Raksha Marches' organised across the country on Constitution Day on Thursday, as he accused the BJP-led government of undermining constitutional values, voting rights, and parliamentary democracy

The Congress's 'Samvidhan Raksha March' in Delhi began from Chandiram Akhara and proceeded towards the Ambedkar Memorial, with Venugopal, Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav and other senior party leaders in attendance.

In his remarks during the march, Venugopal said similar programmes were being organised in state capitals across the country, beginning from the statues of Dr B.R. Ambedkar or Mahatma Gandhi.

“Today, on Constitution Day, Congress workers across India are holding 'Samvidhan Raksha Marches.' In every state capital, the march is being taken out from the statue of Ambedkar or Mahatma Gandhi. It has been a great success, with lakhs of people participating,” he said.

He added that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had inaugurated the march in Lucknow, while Chief Ministers and senior party leaders were participating in similar programmes across states.

Venugopal said the Congress had been continuously protesting over the past three to four months against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

He alleged that the government's actions were threatening the constitutional right to vote, which he described as one of the fundamental principles of Indian democracy.

"Babasaheb Ambedkar and our senior leaders gave us the Constitution, gave us the right to vote, that is now under threat. You know the beauty of our Constitution is that every voter has equal rights. Every person, whether it is a labourer or an industrialist, both votes are equal," he said.

Accusing the government of targeting this constitutional principle through the Election Commission, Venugopal described Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar as an "instrument for killing the democracy of this country".

He further alleged that the government was undermining both the Constitution and parliamentary democracy by not ensuring the regular functioning of the Parliament.

Referring to the conclusion of the Monsoon Session on August 13, Venugopal said 106 days had passed without clarity on the schedule of the Winter Session.

"Usually, the Winter Session starts on November 20. November 20 to December 20 is the Winter Session schedule. Now there is no Winter Session. Now they are talking about a special session. What is this?" he asked.

The Congress leader accused the government of a lack of transparency and accountability, alleging that the delay in announcing the parliamentary schedule reflected its approach towards democratic institutions.

“On the one hand, they are completely insulting the Constitution of India. On the other side, they are completely insulting the parliamentary democracy of this country,” he said.

Venugopal said the nationwide marches were intended to mobilise people around the protection of constitutional rights and democratic institutions.