MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 26 (IANS) With Christmas just weeks away, the United Christian Forum (UCF) in Kerala has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take nationwide measures to ensure that Christians can celebrate the festival peacefully and without fear.

In a letter to the Prime Minister's Office on November 25, UCF national president Dr Michael Williams urged Modi to reach out to the chief ministers of all states to ensure the safety of Christian communities during the festive season.

The organisation also hailed Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan for taking up the security concerns of Christians beyond his own state.

It particularly appreciated his willingness, as the Chief Minister of one state, to take up the concerns of minorities in other parts of the country.

Satheesan had recently announced that he would personally speak to Chief Ministers of states where Christians face threats and seek their intervention to ensure peaceful Christmas celebrations.

He made the statement while inaugurating celebrations in Kochi marking the success of The Face of the Faceless, a film based on the life and martyrdom of Sister Rani Maria.

The UCF said incidents of prayer meetings being disrupted and attacks on places of worship in different parts of the country had caused serious concern among Christians.

It urged the Prime Minister to issue firm instructions to all state governments and police forces to prevent attacks and other untoward incidents during Christmas.

The organisation also called for strict action against those responsible for failures in maintaining law and order.

It wanted the Prime Minister to personally lead efforts to ensure peaceful celebrations in all states and Union Territories.

Satheesan had expressed serious concern over attacks on Christians and churches and stressed the need for coordinated action by state governments to protect religious freedom and communal harmony.

He had also rejected allegations of widespread religious conversions by Christians as baseless.

Referring to census figures over the past five decades, he pointed out that the proportion of Christians in India's population had declined rather than increased.

The UCF said the Kerala Chief Minister's stand deserved appreciation as it reflected a broader commitment to constitutional values and the protection of minority rights.

It hoped his initiative would encourage other state governments to address the concerns of Christian communities.

With Christmas approaching, the organisation said no community should be forced to celebrate its most important religious festival under a cloud of fear.

The constitutional right to religious freedom and peaceful worship must be protected, it stressed.