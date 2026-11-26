MENAFN - Mid-East Info)'For the Love of UAE' brings the international television star to Al Majaz Amphitheatre on 2 December for an interactive evening celebrating the nation's safety, leadership and spirit of unity Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

Sharjah, UAE – November 2026:

International television personality, comedian and entertainer Steve Harvey will make his first-ever show appearance in Sharjah on Wednesday, 2 December 2026, with 'For the Love of UAE by Steve Harvey', a special interactive evening celebrating the UAE's 55th Eid Al Etihad at Al Majaz Amphitheatre.

Doors will open at 6:30 PM, with the show beginning at 8:00 PM. Tickets start from AED 200 and are available through Platinumlist.

Organised by Sharjah Asset Management in collaboration with MELT Global, with Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) as the official Event Sponsor, the show will combine Harvey's signature humour, personal storytelling and a live question-and-answer session with the audience.

H.E. Dr Waleed Al Sayegh, Chief Executive Officer of Sharjah Asset Management, said:“Hosting an international figure of Steve Harvey's stature in Sharjah reflects the emirate's established strengths and its appeal as a destination capable of attracting leading global names and experiences, in line with its vision to reinforce its position as a dynamic hub for business, culture, tourism and investment.

He added:“At Sharjah Asset Management, we believe that building a world-class destination goes beyond developing assets and projects; it also involves attracting initiatives and experiences that add value to the emirate, enhance its appeal and enrich quality of life. This occasion carries particular significance as it coincides with the UAE's 55th Eid Al Etihad, celebrating a nation whose leadership has established an inspiring model of development, stability and social cohesion, and which has become a destination of choice for the world through its confidence, vision and ambition.”

Steve Harvey said:“What I love about the UAE is the peace of mind you feel here. You can walk the streets late at night or leave something behind in a taxi and trust that it will be there when you return. People who live here may not realise how extraordinary that is until they've experienced life elsewhere. I have tremendous respect for a leadership that puts its people first. And that's what makes 2 December so meaningful: it's a celebration of the vision that made all of this possible.”

Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA):“'For the Love of UAE by Steve Harvey' brings a distinctive international perspective to the UAE's 55th Eid Al Etihad celebrations, an occasion that honours the vision of our Founding Fathers, celebrates the nation's remarkable journey and reflects the enduring values of unity, pride and belonging. Hosting this event in Sharjah further reinforces the emirate's commitment to fostering cultural exchange and enriching its tourism and entertainment offerings through experiences that bring communities together.

As a main sponsor, SCTDA is pleased to support this celebration, reflecting our continued commitment to strategic partnerships that strengthen Sharjah's appeal as a tourism destination, enhance visitor experiences and contribute to the sustainable growth of the emirate's tourism sector.”

As the UAE marks 55 years since its founding, Harvey's reflections offer a personal perspective on the enduring legacy of the Founding Fathers, whose vision continues to shape a nation recognised for its stability, opportunities and ability to bring people from different backgrounds together.

One of America's most recognisable television personalities, Harvey will share his personal connection with the UAE, a country he has come to cherish for its remarkable sense of safety, quality of life and leadership's commitment to the wellbeing of its people.

Drawing on his experiences around the world, Harvey has spoken about the freedom to walk safely at night, the trust people place in one another and the peace of mind that characterises everyday life in the UAE. For him, these are not simply conveniences, but achievements that distinguish the country and are fully appreciated by those who have experienced life elsewhere.

The event follows a recently announced memorandum of understanding between Sharjah Asset Management and MELT Global, a company founded by Steve Harvey, to explore cooperation opportunities and support plans for MELT Global's regional headquarters at the Thara development in Sharjah.

Through humour, storytelling and direct audience engagement, 'For the Love of UAE' will offer a distinctive National Day celebration, bringing Harvey's personal appreciation for the UAE to audiences in Sharjah.