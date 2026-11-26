New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday chaired the 13th and final pre-Budget consultation with the youth of the country in New Delhi as part of the government's preparations for the Union Budget 2027-28. In a post on X, the Finance Ministry said Sitharaman chaired the "13th and final Pre-Budget Consultation with Yuva for the upcoming Union Budget 2027-28" in New Delhi. The meeting was also attended by the secretaries of the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Education and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. The consultation marked the conclusion of 13 rounds of pre-Budget discussions held with experts and stakeholders from different sectors of the economy ahead of the upcoming Union Budget.

In the Union Budget 2026-27, the government had placed emphasis on education, employment generation, skill development and opportunities for young people. The government allocated Rs 1,39,289.48 crore to the Ministry of Education for 2026-27, marking an increase of 8.27 per cent over the Budget Estimates for the previous financial year. The Budget also proposed setting up a high-powered 'Education to Employment and Enterprise' Standing Committee to recommend measures for strengthening the services sector and creating employment opportunities. The proposed committee was tasked with examining the impact of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, on jobs and identifying measures to improve skills and employment opportunities. In the sports sector, the government announced the Khelo India Mission to strengthen the country's sports ecosystem and allocated Rs 500 crore to promote domestic sports goods manufacturing.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Sitharaman chaired the 12th pre-Budget consultation with experts and stakeholders from the schooling, vocational education, skilling and sports sectors. The 11th consultation was held with experts from research and development and higher education sectors, while the 10th meeting brought together stakeholders from the health and social sectors. The Finance Minister had also held consultations with representatives from housing, urbanisation and culture, employment and labour, infrastructure, energy and sustainability, and the information technology sector. Earlier rounds covered capital markets, banking, financial services and insurance, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), startups, manufacturing, and leading economists. The government conducts these consultations annually to gather suggestions and feedback from different sections of the economy before finalising its Budget priorities and proposals. The Union Budget 2027-28 is expected to be presented on February 1, 2027. (ANI)