Tel Aviv [Israel], November 26 (ANI): Israel on Thursday paid tribute to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, saluting the strength of Indians and the bravery of individuals who endangered their own lives to rescue others. "Today, Israel honours the resilience of the Indian people, the courage of those who risked their lives to protect others, and the memory of the innocent people murdered in the horrific 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Terrorism knows no borders, and neither does our shared commitment to defeating it. Israel stands firmly with India in the joint fight against terror," the Israeli Foreign Ministry stated in a post on X, reaffirming its solidarity with India in the fight against terrorism.

Earlier in the day, Israeli envoys stationed in India honoured the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, underscoring the shared resolve to eliminate terror. Commemorating the 18th anniversary of the horrific terror attacks, Israel's Consul General to Midwest India, Yaniv Revach, visited Mumbai's Leopold Cafe, one of the sites targeted during the November 26, 2008, assault. Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar also paid homage to those killed in the attacks, remembering the innocent lives lost. Sharing a message on X, Azar wrote, "Remembering the innocent lives lost in the horrific 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks."

Meanwhile, the Israeli Embassy in India expressed solidarity with the families of the victims and survivors of the assault, recalling the 166 people killed, including five Israelis murdered at Nariman House. "On the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, we remember the 166 innocent lives lost, among them five Israelis: Gavriel and Rivka Holtzberg, Leibish Teitelbaum, Bentzion Chroman and Yocheved Orpaz, who were murdered at Nariman House. Today, we stand with the families of the victims, the survivors and the people of India. Their loss will never be forgotten. Israel and India remain united in their commitment to stand against terrorism and remember all those whose lives were taken," the Embassy stated on X.

Carried out by 10 terrorists belonging to the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, the 26/11 attacks began on the night of November 26, 2008, and lasted until November 29, involving a wave of coordinated strikes across major public venues, hotels and landmarks in Mumbai. The gunmen struck multiple sites, including the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station, Leopold Cafe, two hospitals, Nariman House, as well as the Taj Mahal Palace and Oberoi-Trident hotels. The four-day siege resulted in 166 deaths and left around 300 people injured. While nine of the 10 attackers were killed during operations by security forces, the sole surviving assailant, Ajmal Amir Kasab, was apprehended and sentenced to death in 2010. He was executed in 2012. The attack stands as one of the bleakest episodes in India's history and serves as a lasting testament to the sacrifices made by security personnel in the fight against terrorism.