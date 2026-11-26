New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a two-day meeting of its national office-bearers on November 27 and 28 at the PUSA campus in Delhi to discuss organisational activities, future strategy and preparations for upcoming Assembly elections scheduled in 2027. The meeting will be held under the chairmanship of BJP National President Nitin Nabin and will be attended by all 107 national office-bearers, state presidents, state in-charges and organisational secretaries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to attend the meeting and address party office-bearers on November 28, the concluding day. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also expected to participate in the deliberations.

The two-day meeting will feature five sessions focusing on organisational strategy, upcoming political programmes and preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections. The participants will stay at the venue for both days, with single-room accommodation arrangements, and will not be accompanied by personal assistants. The meeting will be the second interaction between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party's national office-bearers since the new team took charge. PM Modi met the BJP's national office-bearers at the party headquarters in New Delhi on August 22, their first meeting since party president Nitin Nabin unveiled his 65-member team on August 17.“Organisational meetings are all about new ideas and perspectives aimed at strengthening the party and deepening its connect with the people. Great interaction with fellow party colleagues and the new organisational team,” PM Modi wrote on X after the meeting.

Meanwhile, BJP will also launch a nationwide 'Seva Doot' campaign from December 1 to December 25 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing 25 years in public life. As part of the 25-day campaign, senior BJP leaders will undertake extended stays in various Assembly constituencies across the country to assess the ground-level implementation of government welfare schemes and gather direct feedback from the public. The campaign will place special emphasis on states heading for Assembly elections, including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, among others. Senior party leaders will be assigned programmes in these poll-bound states as part of the outreach initiative. (ANI)