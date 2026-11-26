Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan expressed strong confidence in party chief Akhilesh Yadav's political future during the release of the party's election manifesto in Lucknow, asserting that Yadav will repeatedly return as Chief Minister and rise to even greater heights. With Akhilesh Yadav present on the stage at the manifesto launch, Khan predicted a prominent political trajectory ahead for the SP president. "Speaking about Akhilesh Yadav today, I can say that he will be Chief Minister again and again, and perhaps even much more. He won't be just here; he will go much further," Khan said.

During his address, the senior SP leader also launched a sharp attack on political adversaries, accusing them of damaging the nation's politics, while recounting the alleged mistreatment of his family during imprisonment. "The sole aim of certain people is to harm others and Indian politics; they are guilty before both the earth and the heavens. Every atrocity was inflicted upon us in jail. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the jail administration crossed all limits of oppression. Innocent and blameless children were sent to jail—something even the British did not do," he alleged.

Meanwhile, in a veiled attack on All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Khan remarked, "Those who are troubling you these days, you have made them big. He should get some medicine which cures him of the disease of unnecessarily expanding himself, and he should be restored to his original stature." "There is no huge target before him. There is just a small target — how to not let governments form. He cannot be the kingmaker, but he can spoil others' play. This is a petty and shameful goal," Khan added.

Samajwadi Party is slated to contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in an alliance with Congress. The SP has offered 26 seats to the Congress in the initial round of discussions, while the Congress has sought 120 seats and is unwilling to accept a lower number, according to sources. The two parties are continuing discussions to reach an agreement on seat-sharing ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Samajwadi Party is eyeing a return to power after two back-to-back electoral defeats in the 2017 and 2022 polls. In the last elections, the party won 111 seats.