New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Congress leaders and workers on Thursday organised 'Samvidhan Bachao' or 'Save the Constitution' marches across several states on the occasion of Constitution Day, calling for the protection of democratic values, constitutional rights and institutions.

In Dehradun, Congress leaders and workers took out a 'Samvidhan Bachao' march from the party headquarters to Lok Bhawan. Congress leader and the party's Uttarakhand in-charge, Kumari Selja, administered an oath to party workers during the programme. Senior Congress leaders said that the Constitution must be protected under all circumstances and alleged that the government was creating obstacles to democratic processes. They said people in Uttarakhand had made up their minds to restore democracy and bring a clean Congress government to the state.

In Delhi, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) organised a 'Constitution Protection March' on Constitution Day. Meanwhile, Congress West Bengal president Shubhankar Sarkar, along with senior party leaders, participated in a 'Samvidhan Bachao Yatra' from Gariahat to Hazra in Kolkata. The demonstration raised demands, including the removal of Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with other national issues.

In Siliguri, Pradesh Congress workers took out a 'Save the Constitution Rally' to uphold constitutional values, protect democracy and safeguard fundamental rights. The rally also aimed to spread awareness about the principles enshrined in the Constitution. Darjeeling District Congress President Subin Bhowmik was among those who addressed the gathering.

In Imphal, the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) observed Constitution Day by organising a 'Samvidhan Raksha March' at Congress Bhawan on Bir Tikendrajit Road, with party leaders and workers in attendance. The programme began with the reading of the Preamble to the Constitution, led by former Manipur Chief Minister and MPCC president O Ibobi Singh. An oath to uphold the Constitution was subsequently administered before the statue.

Addressing the gathering, Ibobi Singh said the Constitution, adopted on November 26, 1949, provides the foundation for India's democratic system. He noted that amendments had been introduced over time to address changing public requirements. Accusing the BJP government of attempting to undermine democratic principles for vested interests, Ibobi expressed concern over what he described as efforts to weaken democratic institutions and constitutional values. "Is there democracy in Manipur? Ask yourself," he said, stressing the need for citizens to remain vigilant about constitutional values and the future of democracy. He further said that safeguarding the Constitution remained important and called for greater public awareness and participation in protecting democratic principles. Congress leaders at the programme also highlighted the importance of preserving constitutional rights and freedoms. Dr Angomcha Bimol Akoijam also spoke about the contributions and initiatives associated with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

In Jammu, a 'Samvidhan Raksha March' was taken out from BR Ambedkar Chowk as part of the nationwide call given by the All India Congress Committee (AICC). AICC General Secretary and in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir affairs, Sayeed Naseer Hussain, along with Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hameed Karra, led the march. Senior Congress leaders and party workers also participated.

Meanwhile, in Lucknow, Congress MP Kishori Lal Sharma criticised the administration over its refusal to grant permission for a peaceful march. "This is a failure of the government, which is not allowing a democratic process to be completed. We had sought permission to take out a peaceful march, but the administration did not allow it. When you suppress people's rights, you will witness such scenes," Sharma said.

Congress MP Ujjwal Raman Singh accused the BJP of opposing the Constitution and undermining the principles of reservation and social justice. "The BJP does not believe in the Constitution. Before Independence, it opposed the Quit India Movement in 1942. When the Constitution was framed, it opposed it, and even today, it continues to do the same. No one knows better than the BJP how to undermine the Constitution, end reservation and dismantle the concept of social justice," he said.

Targeting the BJP over its election campaign, Singh alleged that the party relied on religious polarisation instead of highlighting its performance on employment, industrial development and the state's progress. "The BJP only knows how to polarise elections along Hindu-Muslim lines. It does not want to win elections by telling people what it has done for them, how many jobs it has provided, how many industries it has established or how much Uttar Pradesh has developed," he said. (ANI)