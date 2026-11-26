From fruits and vegetables to chicken and mutton, every food item has a different shelf life in the fridge. Know how many days they stay fresh and the right way to store them.

Many people think that if kept in the fridge, chicken, mutton, and eggs will stay fresh for any number of days without spoiling. But if not stored correctly, even if they look fine, harmful bacteria can grow inside, risking food poisoning. According to the food safety organization FSSAI guidelines and food experts' advice, how should you store eggs, chicken, and mutton in the fridge? Within how many days should you use them? Let's find out all the details now.

You should not put raw chicken brought from the market directly on the fridge shelves along with its cover. If the juices dripping from the chicken fall on fruits, vegetables, or cooked food, bacteria will spread immediately. That's why you must wash the chicken cleanly, put it in an airtight container, and keep it on the lowest shelf of the fridge. In a normal fridge (at a temperature below 5 degrees Celsius), you should store raw chicken for only 1 to 2 days. If it's in the deep freezer, it will last up to 3 to 4 months. As for cooked chicken curry, you must use it within 3 days if kept in the fridge.

You must also store mutton separately in a container with a tight lid, without it touching other food items. If you divide mutton pieces into smaller portions and put them in separate boxes, you can take out and use only as much as you need. You can store raw mutton in a normal fridge for 3 to 5 days. If you keep it in the deep freezer, it will stay fresh for 4 to 6 months. It's best to finish eating cooked mutton curry within 3 to 4 days if kept in the fridge.

Many people keep eggs in the tray on the fridge door. But because the fridge door is repeatedly opened and closed, the temperature there keeps changing. Eggs spoil very quickly due to temperature changes, so it's better to keep them in the middle shelves inside the fridge rather than in the door. You should never wash eggs and keep them in the fridge. If you do that, the natural protective layer on the egg comes off, and bacteria will go inside. You can store raw eggs kept in the fridge for 3 to 5 weeks. However, you must eat boiled eggs within 5 to 7 days if kept in the fridge.

Important rules to follow when using a fridge..

To prevent bacteria from growing rapidly, FSSAI clarifies that you should ensure the fridge temperature always remains below 5 degrees Celsius. Also, rather than leaving chicken or mutton taken from the deep freezer at room temperature for hours before cooking, it is much safer for health to shift it to the lower fridge shelf the night before.