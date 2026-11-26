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The Portfolio Committee on Defence and Military Veterans has expressed deep concerns about the slow rate of completion of Project Hotel, the Armscor-managed procurement of a new hydrographic survey vessel (HSV) for the South African Navy (SAN).

The committee received a briefing from Armscor and the SAN on the status of Project Hotel and the SAN frigate and submarine repairs. This followed an oversight joint oversight visit with the Joint Standing Committee on Defence to the Sandock Austral Shipyard in Durban earlier in 2026.

The committee said it appeared as if the SAN and Armscor were not exercising prudent financial and contract management. The committee emphasised that Project Hotel cannot become another expensive defence procurement failure, but that it is running that risk given the project being several years behind schedule. The project's intention is to replace the decommissioned SAS Protea hydrographic vessel, yet it is only 56 per cent complete despite an initial delivery date of 2021.

The briefing follows the SAN's difficulties in maintaining its existing vessels and completing those currently being refitted, owing to significant procurement and project implementation challenges as well as limited funding for major procurement and refit operations.

The committee chairperson, Mr Dakota Legoete, said it was disappointing that there had been little progress on Project Hotel since 2017, while 70 per cent of the project budget had already been spent.“The remaining budget is not enough to finish the project, and it does not tally with what has been paid so far. On the timeframe, if it took us nine years to complete 56 per cent, it might take another seven years to complete the remaining 44 per cent,” said Mr Legoete.

Mr Legoete further said the trend of missing deadlines needed to be dealt with decisively, and that those responsible for breaching contractual obligations must be held to account, given the huge responsibility of ensuring that South Africa is able to defend and protect its territorial waters.

“The levels of procrastination by the leadership of Armscor and the SAN, as well as those of the service provider in dealing with the issues delaying this project is a threat to our national security and impacts on the Navy's ability to comply with its international hydrographic responsibilities. We cannot protect our coastline. It cannot be business as usual,” said Mr Legoete.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.