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The ECOWAS Commission, through its Directorate of Strategic Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, has opened a five-day Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) Workshop at Zuma Rock Resort in Zuma, Niger State, Nigeria. The workshop runs from 23 to 27 November 2026.

The workshop aims to strengthen participants' ability to identify, analyse, assess, prioritise and treat institutional risks using the ECOWAS methodology. It will also support each represented entity in developing or updating a preliminary risk register, including risk owners, mitigation measures, timelines, resource needs and monitoring indicators.

More than 47 planning, monitoring and evaluation focal points and risk champions from ECOWAS Directorates, Agencies and Institutions are participating in this workshop. Through practical exercises and technical coaching, they will apply the ECOWAS ERM Framework to the objectives, programmes and activities of their respective entities.

Participants will consider how priority risks and mitigation measures can be reflected in the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework, Annual Work Plans, budgets and performance reporting. The workshop will also identify information gaps, validation requirements and capacity needs to guide further implementation of the ERM Framework.

The key outputs will be a preliminary risk register for each represented entity, alongside a record of information gaps and issues requiring institutional validation.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).