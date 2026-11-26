Light Of Life Trust's 'I RUN, THEY LEARN' 2026 Aims To Support 1,000 Children's Return To School
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, November 26, 2026: Addressing the challenges faced by children in rural India in accessing and continuing their education, Light of Life Trust (LOLT) has announced the 2026 edition of 'I RUN, THEY LEARN', a community-led initiative aimed at supporting 1,000 children in returning to school.
Organised under the theme #IRUNTHEYLEARN, the initiative will take place from December 18 to 20, 2026, with virtual participation open to individuals across India and internationally. The initiative will culminate in an on-ground run in Pune on December 20, 2026, at N Wadia College Campus, 19, Late Principal V.K. Joag Path, Bund Garden Road, Sangamvadi, Pune – 411001, bringing together participants to support the cause of education.
The 2026 edition is expected to bring together a diverse network of stakeholders, including community organisations, educational institutions, corporates and individuals. Organisations such as Rotary International and YMCA, which have a longstanding presence in community development, will extend their support to the initiative. The event is also receiving active support from educational institutions and local administrations, strengthening its outreach and community participation.
The on-ground event in Pune will feature a celebrity-led flag-off at 6:45 AM on December 20, bringing together participants from different walks of life for a shared cause. The initiative will also provide an opportunity for corporates and organisations to associate with the cause through sponsorship and support, contributing towards the larger objective of helping children return to school.
More than a fitness initiative, 'I RUN, THEY LEARN' seeks to highlight the socio-economic challenges that often disrupt children's education, including financial constraints and limited access to educational resources. By bringing together individuals and organisations through running and walking, the campaign aims to generate wider awareness and collective support for educational continuity among children from underserved communities.
Villy Doctor, Founder, Light of Life Trust, said, "Every child deserves the opportunity to learn, grow and build a future for themselves. Through 'I RUN, THEY LEARN', we hope to bring people together around this shared belief. Every participant helps strengthen the message that a child's education should not have to stop because of circumstances beyond their control. Our aim this year is to help 1,000 children return to school and continue their learning journey."
Participants joining virtually can complete their chosen run or walk from anywhere during the event period and track their activity through a fitness application. Participants will receive a certificate and medal upon completion. The Pune event on December 20 will bring together the participating community for the on-ground culmination of the initiative.
Through 'I RUN, THEY LEARN', Light of Life Trust aims to strengthen collective action towards educational access and create opportunities for children from underserved backgrounds to continue their learning journeys.
About Light of Life Trust
Light of Life Trust (LOLT) is a nationally acclaimed non-profit organisation established in 2002 with the vision of breaking the intergenerational cycle of poverty and enabling underserved communities to live with dignity and self-respect. Registered under the Bombay Public Trust Act, 1950, LOLT works across education, healthcare, livelihoods and sustainable development to create long-term, community-led impact.
What began with supporting 25 children in Maharashtra has grown into a scalable organisation impacting millions of lives across India. Through Division Anando, for education and Division Jagruti for community development, LOLT works in partnership with governments, corporates, educational institutions and community organisations to build sustainable pathways towards empowerment and self-reliance. Light of Life Trust has been recognised with Credibility Alliance Accreditation, GuideStar India's Platinum Level certification and Give's Gold Certification, reflecting its commitment to transparency, accountability and responsible social impact.
Event Details
Event: 'I RUN, THEY LEARN' 2026
Dates: December 18–20, 2026
Virtual Run: December 18–20, 2026
On-Ground Run: December 20, 2026 | Pune
Flag-off: 6:45 AM
Registration:
Organised under the theme #IRUNTHEYLEARN, the initiative will take place from December 18 to 20, 2026, with virtual participation open to individuals across India and internationally. The initiative will culminate in an on-ground run in Pune on December 20, 2026, at N Wadia College Campus, 19, Late Principal V.K. Joag Path, Bund Garden Road, Sangamvadi, Pune – 411001, bringing together participants to support the cause of education.
The 2026 edition is expected to bring together a diverse network of stakeholders, including community organisations, educational institutions, corporates and individuals. Organisations such as Rotary International and YMCA, which have a longstanding presence in community development, will extend their support to the initiative. The event is also receiving active support from educational institutions and local administrations, strengthening its outreach and community participation.
The on-ground event in Pune will feature a celebrity-led flag-off at 6:45 AM on December 20, bringing together participants from different walks of life for a shared cause. The initiative will also provide an opportunity for corporates and organisations to associate with the cause through sponsorship and support, contributing towards the larger objective of helping children return to school.
More than a fitness initiative, 'I RUN, THEY LEARN' seeks to highlight the socio-economic challenges that often disrupt children's education, including financial constraints and limited access to educational resources. By bringing together individuals and organisations through running and walking, the campaign aims to generate wider awareness and collective support for educational continuity among children from underserved communities.
Villy Doctor, Founder, Light of Life Trust, said, "Every child deserves the opportunity to learn, grow and build a future for themselves. Through 'I RUN, THEY LEARN', we hope to bring people together around this shared belief. Every participant helps strengthen the message that a child's education should not have to stop because of circumstances beyond their control. Our aim this year is to help 1,000 children return to school and continue their learning journey."
Participants joining virtually can complete their chosen run or walk from anywhere during the event period and track their activity through a fitness application. Participants will receive a certificate and medal upon completion. The Pune event on December 20 will bring together the participating community for the on-ground culmination of the initiative.
Through 'I RUN, THEY LEARN', Light of Life Trust aims to strengthen collective action towards educational access and create opportunities for children from underserved backgrounds to continue their learning journeys.
About Light of Life Trust
Light of Life Trust (LOLT) is a nationally acclaimed non-profit organisation established in 2002 with the vision of breaking the intergenerational cycle of poverty and enabling underserved communities to live with dignity and self-respect. Registered under the Bombay Public Trust Act, 1950, LOLT works across education, healthcare, livelihoods and sustainable development to create long-term, community-led impact.
What began with supporting 25 children in Maharashtra has grown into a scalable organisation impacting millions of lives across India. Through Division Anando, for education and Division Jagruti for community development, LOLT works in partnership with governments, corporates, educational institutions and community organisations to build sustainable pathways towards empowerment and self-reliance. Light of Life Trust has been recognised with Credibility Alliance Accreditation, GuideStar India's Platinum Level certification and Give's Gold Certification, reflecting its commitment to transparency, accountability and responsible social impact.
Event Details
Event: 'I RUN, THEY LEARN' 2026
Dates: December 18–20, 2026
Virtual Run: December 18–20, 2026
On-Ground Run: December 20, 2026 | Pune
Flag-off: 6:45 AM
Registration:
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