MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 26 (Petra) -- The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) closed lower on Thursday, with total trading value reaching JD6.7 million as 3.1 million shares changed hands across 2,989 transactions.

The benchmark general share price index fell 0.46 percent to close at 3,977 points.

Out of 95 companies traded during the session, 33 saw their share prices decline while 29 posted gains compared to their previous closing prices.

All three sector indices declined, led by a 0.85 percent drop in the industrial index. The financial index fell 0.40 percent, while the services index slipped 0.23 percent.

//Petra// HA