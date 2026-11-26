MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 26 (Petra) -- A traffic-calming site was inaugurated Thursday near Umm al-Summaq al-Shamali Co-educational Secondary School in Amman to improve safety for students and caregivers by reducing vehicle speeds and providing safe pedestrian routes, with 10 additional sites planned across the capital in 2027.

Minister of Education and Human Resources Development Azmi Mahafzah inaugurated the site, developed by the Zaha Cultural Center with support from the Van Leer Foundation under the "Safe and Sustainable Streets for Our Children: Together Toward a Child- and Caregiver-Friendly, Safe Environment" project.

Zaha Cultural Center Executive Director Rania Sbeih announced the expansion, saying it reflects a shift toward urban planning that gives greater priority to the needs of children and caregivers, particularly around schools.

The measures also aim to reduce conflicts between road users and improve the streetscape around the school. Project partners include Greater Amman Municipality's traffic engineering and sidewalks departments, the education directorate, the Central Traffic Department, the Public Security Directorate, the Land Transport Regulatory Commission and Superpool.

During a tour of the school, Mahafzah met with students and heard how the changes had made their daily trips to and from school safer and easier.

School Principal Sahar Fayyad said the measures help protect students as they arrive and leave and improve the school's surroundings. She said the school would continue its road safety awareness programs to encourage safe behavior among students.

Farah Jadallah, the Van Leer Foundation's representative in Jordan, said safer routes to school are a practical step toward child-friendly cities. She praised the foundation's partnership with Greater Amman Municipality and the Zaha Cultural Center to improve urban quality of life.

Traffic calming is also one of five priorities under "My City Cares," a national initiative launched Nov. 1 to incorporate the needs of young children and caregivers into municipal planning and services. The other priorities are institutional nurseries, "Karamish" play-based classrooms for children ages 3 to 6, mental well-being centers, and outdoor play areas for children from birth to age 5.

Ten municipalities selected through the nationwide "My City Cares Challenge" will receive financial support, technical assistance and practical guidance to develop projects tailored to local needs. Each selected municipality will be required to include traffic-calming measures to improve pedestrian safety, particularly for children.

//Petra// NQ