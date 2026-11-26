MENAFN - UkrinForm) The President announced this on Facebook following a government coordination call, Ukrinform reports.

“Unfortunately, the Russians are already completing preparations for a new massive strike. According to intelligence, energy facilities and logistics infrastructure, as well as essential services facilities in cities and communities, will once again be the targets,” Zelensky said.

During the call, the President discussed the restoration of energy infrastructure following previous Russian attacks.

He said the situation as of that day was particularly difficult in Dnipro, in the Dnipro district of the region, and in Pavlohrad. Zelensky noted that all necessary resources had been deployed there to carry out repairs.

“I also want to recognize the work being done in Odesa and the region, in the Kharkiv region, in Konotop, and across the entire Sumy region. Importantly, backup equipment is available, the repair crews are highly skilled, and work is continuing 24/7,” the President said.

He separately thanked all repair crews working for energy companies, municipal services and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine for their effective work and for restoring electricity supplies after Russian attacks.

In the context of preparations to repel further massive attacks, Zelensky said he was awaiting a report from Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on the outcome of talks with partners regarding air defense supplies. Securing interceptors for Patriot and NASAMS systems, he said, was a key priority.

The President also noted that the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces had briefed him on the situation at the front, particularly in and around Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region. He stressed that specific tasks had been assigned to the troops defending that sector and must be fully carried out.

“We are also preparing new sanctions decisions against Russian companies and individuals involved in the production of their ballistic missiles. We will synchronize our steps with our partners,” the President added.

Kyiv undermissile attack. Strike hits shopping mall

As Ukrinform reported, Minister Defense of Ukraine Yevhenii Khmara said that Russian forces had launched 153 ballistic missiles at Ukraine in October.