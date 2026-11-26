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Chinese Ambassador calls on the Prime Minister; PM felicitates China on historic Shenzhou-24 mission carrying Pakistan's first astronaut.

H.E. Mr. Jiang Zaidong, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Pakistan, called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister House today.

The Prime Minister warmly congratulated the Ambassador and the leadership and people of China on the successful launch of the Shenzhou-24 mission from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre on November 25, carrying Pakistan's first astronaut, Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, to the Tiangong Space Station.

He highlighted that Pakistan was grateful to its brotherly country, China, for the opportunity to be part of this historic mission, through which a Pakistani has become the first foreign astronaut to visit China's space station.

The Prime Minister said that this was not merely the journey of an individual astronaut, but that of 240 million Pakistanis, embodying, in particular, the dreams and aspirations of the country's youth and scientific community.

He described the mission as living proof of the ironclad friendship between Pakistan and China, adding that the cooperation between the two countries had now truly reached the stars.

The Prime Minister expressed his appreciation to the relevant Chinese institutions for training both Pakistani astronauts and paid tribute to SUPARCO, academic institutions, scientists and the Armed Forces for their contributions to this historic achievement.

He said that today's achievement would inspire Pakistan's youth to aim for the Moon and beyond.

The Prime Minister requested the Ambassador to convey his warm greetings and best wishes to President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang. He paid rich tribute to the dynamic leadership and sagacious vision of President Xi Jinping, under which China has made remarkable strides in science, technology and space exploration and has opened its space programme to friendly countries for the benefit of humanity.

He underlined that Pakistan remains unwavering in its commitment to work hand in hand with China for the peaceful exploration and utilization of outer space.

The two sides also reviewed bilateral relations, including the activities organised to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

The Prime Minister also handed over congratulatory letters addressed to President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang to the Chinese Ambassador.



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