MENAFN - Asia Times) In George Orwell's“1984”, the greatest threat to an authoritarian system is not an army approaching its borders or an enemy preparing an attack. It is the possibility that people might begin to think differently.

In Orwell's imagined world, controlling information becomes a way of controlling reality: books disappear, inconvenient histories are rewritten, and independent voices become dangerous simply because they offer another version of the truth.

It is a fictional world, but its warning feels increasingly relevant in contemporary South Asia, where even a drama can become a national security concern.

This week, an Indian film workers' association appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prevent Netflix from streaming Pakistan's first original series, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, in India.

Featuring some of Pakistan's most recognizable actors, including Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir and Sanam Saeed, the series premieres internationally on December 4, 2026. Adapted from Farhat Ishtiaq's bestselling Urdu novel, it follows six interconnected love stories across three generations.

The Indian association's censorship demand goes well beyond one particular production. The All Indian Cine Workers Association has called for a permanent law prohibiting Pakistani entertainment content, artists and productions from Indian television, cinema screens and streaming platforms.

The appeal reflects a familiar approach in which cultural exchange is not treated as an opportunity for fostering understanding but as something to be restricted whenever bilateral relations deteriorate.

Pakistan is preparing to introduce its storytelling to a global streaming audience, while voices within India's film industry ask their prime minister to ensure Indian audiences never see it.

In May 2025, India's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued an advisory asking OTT platforms and streaming services operating in the country to discontinue Pakistani-origin films, dramas, songs and other content.

It followed the Pahalgam terrorism incident of April 22, 2025, after which India accused Pakistan of involvement, an allegation Islamabad denied. The military confrontation that followed further damaged fragile cultural relations, and Pakistani artists faced renewed restrictions as entertainment became entangled in the wider political dispute.

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Governments have legitimate responsibilities to protect their citizens, but those responsibilities should not automatically make every artist, filmmaker, musician or television production from a neighboring country a security threat.

So what is so threatening about an Urdu-language drama about relationships, family and human emotions?

There was a time when Pakistani dramas crossed the Indian border without diplomatic permission. Humsafar, starring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, found an audience in India after its 2014 broadcast. Zindagi Gulzar Hai and other Pakistani productions also found viewers who connected with their characters, emotional depth and familiar cultural experiences.

These audiences did not necessarily agree on politics, history or national identity. They simply recognized something human in the stories.

That is perhaps the most uncomfortable aspect of cultural exchange for those who prefer political hostility to remain permanent. A television drama can introduce audiences to people they have been encouraged to view only through the language and imagery of rivalry.

A familiar expression, a shared language or an emotionally compelling character can reveal similarities that political rhetoric obscures. Culture does not resolve territorial disputes or erase historical disagreements. But it can create spaces in which societies recognize one another beyond the boundaries of official narratives.

This is why cultural exchange matters most between countries with difficult political relationships.

Modi's government has increasingly operated in a political environment where national identity, security and cultural belonging are closely intertwined.

The treatment of Pakistani artists and entertainment illustrates how quickly the language of national security can extend into the cultural sphere. A permanent legal prohibition on Pakistani entertainment would institutionalize the hostility, turning a political disagreement into a long-term barrier between ordinary people, artists and audiences.

It would also send a conflicted message about India's confidence in its own cultural industry. A country with one of the world's largest film industries should have little reason to fear that its audiences might watch a Pakistani drama. If a production is compelling, audiences can judge it on its merits. If it isn't, viewers will change the channel.

The irony is striking given the global ambitions of Indian entertainment. Bollywood has benefited enormously from the ability of cinema and television to cross linguistic, geographical and political boundaries. Yet when Pakistani storytelling seeks similar recognition, sections of the Indian film industry demand that the doors be closed.

For Pakistan, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo is much more than another television production. It marks a new stage in the international visibility of Pakistani entertainment.

The Netflix collaboration lets a Pakistani creative team introduce Urdu-language storytelling to a global audience, with established actors and a novel by a Pakistani author showing the potential of the country's literary and entertainment industries.

Its importance does not depend on whether Indian subscribers can access it. In fact, the controversy has drawn more international attention to a production that might otherwise have been discussed mainly in entertainment circles. India's bid to restrict its audience has added a dash of controversy that has become part of the story around its launch.

Returning to Orwell, the most unsettling feature of 1984 is not merely censorship but the gradual normalization of the idea that certain thoughts, voices and expressions should not exist.

When governments and political organizations treat artistic expression as an extension of national confrontation, ordinary cultural relationships become casualties of geopolitical hostility.

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There is a difference between defending national interests and cultivating permanent antagonism. There is also a difference between political disagreement and the belief that an entire population's creative expression can and should be denied an audience.

India may be able to restrict access to Pakistani content within India's borders, but it cannot determine whether the rest of the world watches, appreciates or embraces Pakistani storytelling.

Perhaps that is the master narrative of the story. A drama can be denied a screen in one country and still travel across continents. An actor can be excluded from one film industry and still find a global audience. A language can be politically marginalized in one market and celebrated in myriad others.

In Orwell's world, power sought to control what people could see, hear and remember. In the real world, however, stories can outlive the political anxieties that try to silence them.

Pakistan's first Netflix original should therefore be viewed not as a challenge to India, but as an opportunity for Pakistan. Its success should be measured by the audiences it reaches, the conversations it creates and the confidence it brings to the country's creative industry.

After all, a nation confident in its own identity has little reason to fear the stories told by its neighbors. And a story, unlike a border, was never meant to remain confined to one side of any line.

Farwa Imtiaz is an independent academic researcher with a master's degree in peace and conflict studies from the National Defence University, Pakistan. Her work has been featured in The Friday Times, Paradigm Shift, South Asia Times, Voice of Germany, Global Connectivities, Stratheia, EcoAsiaNews, International Policy Journal, South Asia

Journal, Sri Lanka Guardian, Global South Forum and Middle East Monitor.

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