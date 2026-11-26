MENAFN - Trend News Agency)KazMunayGas-Aero, a subsidiary of Kazakhstan's national oil and gas company KazMunayGas (KMG), has provided in-plane refueling for the first cargo flight operated by Uzbekistan's Fly Khiva airline at Aktobe International Airport, KMG reported.

The aircraft operated on the Riga-Aktobe-Hong Kong route, with cargo unloaded at Aktobe Airport.

The new flight is expected to create additional opportunities for international cargo transportation through Kazakhstan and strengthen the country's transit and logistics potential.

KazMunayGas-Aero and Fly Khiva signed an agreement on aviation fuel supply services in January 2026. Since then, the Kazakh company has been providing aircraft refueling services for the airline at the international airports of Almaty and Astana. Servicing the first cargo flight in Aktobe marks another step in the development of their partnership.

The cooperation is part of Kazakhstan's efforts to strengthen its transport and logistics potential and develop the country into a major Eurasian aviation hub.

Fly Khiva is an Uzbek airline established in 2021. It operates passenger and cargo services, as well as charter flights. Its fleet includes Boeing 767-300BCF cargo aircraft and Boeing 757-300 passenger aircraft.

KMG-Aero is a subsidiary of KazMunayGas that has been operating in Kazakhstan's aviation fuel supply market since mid-2014.