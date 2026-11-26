Azerbaijan Exports About $23.7M In Goods To Armenia In Ten Months
On October 21, 2025, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced that Azerbaijan had lifted all restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia that had been in place since the occupation period. He made the statement during a joint press conference with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
The first cargo shipment to Armenia following the lifting of the restrictions consisted of grain exported from Kazakhstan.
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