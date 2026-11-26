MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SYDNEY, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JETOUR Motor Australia has confirmed its Australian launch for the first quarter of 2027, unveiling the JETOUR 20 (known globally as the T2) SUV. The brand also appointed its first official dealer partners at the event, forming the initial stage of its retail network across Australia's major cities.









JETOUR 20 to Launch in Australia in Q1 2027

JETOUR 20 revealed in Sydney, fir st Australian line-up confirmed

The event was held on board the Starship Sydney, where JETOUR introduced its“Travel+” positioning, with a line-up of vehicles built around more space, more comfort and more places to go, from the daily commute to family road trips and off-road adventure.

Yan Jun, Executive Vice President of JETOUR International, and Andrew Collinson, Vice President of JETOUR Design, jointly unveiled the JETOUR 20. Collinson outlined the design philosophy of the brand. Measuring more than two metres wide, the JETOUR 20 pairs angular proportions with Southern Cross-inspired lighting at the front and rear. Its signature colour, Sapphire Coast Blue, will lead the line-up when the model arrives in Australia in Q1 2027. The JETOUR 10, also launching in early 2027, takes a softer approach for city driving and adventures.

According to Tourism Research Australia, Australians took 17.3 million caravan or camping overnight trips within Australia in 2025, about one in seven domestic overnight trips. Because road trips and camping are such a big part of life here, balancing everyday usability with outdoor travel is central to the positioning of JETOUR's first models.









JETOUR's first Australian event was held on Sydney Harbour

To suit local conditions, JETOUR began local product testing in Australia in June 2026. Testing has covered Australian cities, country roads, extensive long-distance highway driving and gravel roads, along with high-temperature conditions, to validate and fine-tune ride comfort, handling, stability, cabin noise and HVAC performance.

A dealer network appointed, aftersales preparation under way

Yan Jun, Executive Vice President of JETOUR International and Johnny Fang, Managing Director of JETOUR Motor Australia, presented plaques to 11 Australian dealer partners, with representation from Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth, ahead of the first models' official launch in Q1 2027. JETOUR will continue to expand its sales and service networks ahead of its first models arriving in Q1 2027.

Each retailer will offer sales and servicing in its primary market area, backed by local parts supply and customer support. Warranty and roadside assistance details will be announced closer to launch.

Andrew Doyle, CEO of Peter Warren Automotive Holdings, said:“JETOUR's ongoing product rollout plans and investment in a local team provide a strong foundation for our long-term partnership. Drawing on our local market experience, we will work with JETOUR to prepare showrooms, train staff and develop aftersales services, ensuring that our dealer network investment keeps pace with the product launch schedule and supports the introduction of future models.”

JETOUR announces thr ee-year product plan, including a hybrid Ute.

Under the plan announced at the event, JETOUR will bring 10 models to Australia over the next three years. After the JETOUR 10 and JETOUR 20, the brand plans to introduce the JETOUR 700 (G700 in overseas markets) and JETOUR 700P (F700 in overseas markets) in Q4 2027, expanding into premium hybrid off-road SUVs and Utes.









Johnny Fang, Managing Director of JETOUR Motor Australia, outlines the brand's long-term plans for Australia.

JETOUR's Australian subsidiary was established in March 2026 and has since set up its core brand, sales, service and network development functions. Local staff make up 90% of the team. Guided by its“In Australia, For Australia, Be Australia” philosophy, the local team will be involved in customer engagement, product adaptation and partner collaboration, so Australian customer needs keep feeding into future product and service planning.

Johnny Fang, Managing Director of JETOUR Motor Australia, said:“Our immediate priority is to ensure that local sales and aftersales operations are fully prepared for the 2027 product launch. Our local team is working closely with dealers on staff training, vehicle servicing and parts supply preparations. As the product line-up expands, we will continue to develop the network in line with customer needs and business growth in different regions, ensuring that service capabilities grow alongside sales.”

For all enquiries about JETOUR Motor Australia, please contact Brand Director, Sonia Krien or Product Communications Manager, Louis Buchler

Contact:

Sonia Krien, Brand Director

Email: ...

Phone: 0419 368 220

Louis Buchler, Product Communications Manager

Email: ...

Phone: 0416 775 608

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: