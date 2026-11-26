MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New study establishes preliminary drill-spacing benchmarks to guide future exploration and resource delineation drilling

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxus Mining Inc. (“ Maxus” or the“ Company”) (CSE: MAXM | OTCQB: MXMGF | FRA: R7V) is pleased to announce the completion of a resource-focused technical study (the“ Study”) by Understood Mineral Resources Ltd. (“ UMR”) at the Company's Quarry Antimony Project (“ Quarry”, the“ Project” or the“ Property”) in northern British Columbia.

The Study represents another important step in Maxus' systematic advancement of the historic Bullseye Zone, establishing preliminary drill-spacing benchmarks and identifying eleven (11) geological target wireframes to support future exploration and resource delineation drilling. The findings provide a technical framework to guide the next stages of exploration and support the Company's longer-term objective of advancing the Project toward a potential NI 43-101-compliant Mineral Resource Estimate (“ MRE”).

Quarry Project Highlights



Eleven Geological Targets Developed: UMR generated eleven (11) preliminary geological target wireframes based on historical silver, lead, and zinc mineralization at the Beveley showing, providing a framework for future exploration and resource-focused drilling.

Drill-Spacing Benchmarks Established: A review of twelve (12) analogous international polymetallic deposits established preliminary drill-spacing benchmarks to guide the Company's inaugural drill campaign on the Project.

Historical Data Review Completed: UMR evaluated available historical drilling and assay information, identifying key data gaps and opportunities for additional verification and expansion of mineralization. Advancing Toward a Potential MRE: The completed Study provides a technical foundation to guide future resource delineation drilling and support the work required for a potential future NI 43-101-compliant MRE.

“Completing this study marks another important milestone in advancing our understanding of the Quarry Project,” said Ranbir Kalan, Director of Maxus Mining.“We are pleased to have identified eleven geological target areas and established a technical framework to guide future drilling. These findings provide valuable direction as we continue building on the historical exploration work at Quarry and evaluating the Project's potential for a future Mineral Resource Estimate.”

UMR Technical Study Results

The Study completed by UMR focused on establishing preliminary drill-spacing benchmarks and developing geological targets to guide future resource-focused exploration at the Quarry Antimony Project.

As part of the Study, UMR reviewed twelve (12) international polymetallic mineral deposits with comparable mineralization characteristics to evaluate drill-spacing criteria associated with Mineral Resource classification. The review established preliminary drill-spacing benchmarks for Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources, providing a technical framework to guide future drilling at the Project.

UMR also reviewed available historical geological, drilling and assay data at the Beveley showing, including the historic Bullseye Zone. This work resulted in the development of eleven (11) preliminary geological target wireframes, based on historically reported silver, lead, and zinc ± antimony mineralization, to assist in identifying and prioritizing areas for future exploration (please see Figure 1).

The Study identified certain limitations in the historical dataset, including incomplete assay records and limited drill-hole coverage, which currently restrict more detailed quantitative geological and preliminary resource modelling. The geological target wireframes and drill-spacing benchmarks provide an informed basis for addressing these limitations through future exploration.

The wireframes represent interpreted exploration targets and do not constitute a Mineral Resource Estimate or establish mineralization continuity throughout their extents. The drill-spacing benchmarks are preliminary and do not, on their own, establish Mineral Resource classification.

Next Steps

Maxus intends to incorporate the findings of the UMR Study into its ongoing exploration planning at Quarry, with a focus on refining geological interpretations, verifying historical data where required, and evaluating opportunities for future confirmation, infill, and expansion drilling.

The Company views the completed Study as an important step toward establishing the technical foundation necessary to support a potential future NI 43-101-compliant Mineral Resource Estimate at the historic Bullseye Zone.









Figure 1: Preliminary geological target wireframes developed by UMR at the Beveley showing, illustrating interpreted exploration target areas and historical drill-hole locations.

Comments on Reliability of Historical Estimate

The historical estimate for the Property is sourced from Property File PF40196, Suzie Mining Explorations Ltd. Newsletter No. 17, prepared by Keith C. Fahrni, P.Eng., and dated July 14, 1978.1 The historical estimate is considered relevant to the Company's ongoing exploration of the Bullseye Zone because it provides an indication of the location and distribution of historically reported mineralization and assists in planning further exploration and verification work. However, the historical estimate does not include sufficient documentation of the assumptions, parameters and estimation methods required to assess it under current CIM Definition Standards and, accordingly, its reliability as a current Mineral Resource cannot be established.

Historical work reported estimates of 99,781 tonnes grading 1.42% Pb, 2.24% Zn and 36.3 g/t Ag (historically described as“drill-indicated”), as well as 2.72 Mt grading 3.66% Pb + Zn and 36.3 g/t Ag across three zones.1

The historical estimate uses terminology and classifications that are not directly comparable to current CIM Definition Standards. The 99,781-tonne estimate was historically described as“drill-indicated,” while the original category of the 2.72 Mt estimate was not historically classified. There are no directly comparable current CIM categories that can be attributed to these historical classifications.

A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current Mineral Resources or Mineral Reserves, and the Company is not treating the historical estimate as current Mineral Resources or Mineral Reserves.

Work that may be required to verify the historical estimate and support the preparation of a potential future Mineral Resource Estimate includes a desktop compilation of historical drill data, confirmatory/twin drilling at appropriate spacing, specific-gravity testing by domain, modern analytical QA/QC with check assays, validation of collar locations and downhole surveys, development of a 3D geological/grade model, and QP verification to CIM standards.

About the Quarry Antimony Project

The 2,632-hectare Quarry Antimony Project is located on the north side of the Osilinka River, between Tenakhi and Wasi creeks, approximately 46 kilometres northwest of Germansen Landing, British Columbia. The historic Quarry showing is exposed in a limestone quarry, where recrystallized and dolomitized limestones of the Neoproterozoic Ingenika Group host mineralized quartz veins. Documented minerals include sphalerite, galena, cerussite, chalcopyrite, boulangerite, malachite, azurite and possibly stibnite (Please see Figure 1).4

Historical exploration has identified multiple zones of base and precious metal mineralization across the Project. Historical sampling includes a 1991 sample that returned 20% Sb, 0.34% Zn, 0.89 g/t Au, 3.8% Cu, 42.5% Pb and 0.65 g/t Ag,5 while earlier grab samples collected in 1954 averaged 83.5% Pb and 1,576 g/t Ag.4

Within the Bullseye Zone, historical drilling returned reported averages intervals including 23.6 m of 1.83% Pb, 2.82% Zn and 56.2 g/t Ag in hole 77-11 and 6.91 m of 2.42% Pb, 2.43% Zn and 87.7 g/t Ag in hole 80-66.,2,3 Reported intervals represent historical drilled lengths; true widths are not known.

Maxus has compiled available historical drill-hole information and incorporated the data into its geological interpretation and modelling workflow. The recently completed UMR Study builds upon this work, providing preliminary drill-spacing benchmarks and geological target wireframes to guide future exploration.

The Project offers reliable, year-round access, supporting ongoing exploration initiatives. The region is underlain by the Neoproterozoic Ingenika Group and Paleozoic rocks of the Big Creek, Otter Lakes, Atan, Razorback and Echo Lake groups.4

Community Engagement

Maxus recognizes that meaningful engagement with First Nations and local communities is an important component of responsible mineral exploration. The Company remains committed to maintaining transparent communication, minimizing environmental disturbance, and building respectful long-term relationships as exploration activities progress.

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Morgan Verge, P.Geo., VP Exploration of the Company and a“qualified person” as defined in NI 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Ms. Verge has reviewed the technical findings provided by Understood Mineral Resources Ltd., along with available historical exploration records and supporting technical documentation. Historical results reported by previous operators have not been independently verified by the Qualified Person.

The analogous deposits referenced in the UMR Study are presented for the purpose of evaluating preliminary drill-spacing criteria. Mineral Resources reported at these deposits are not necessarily indicative of mineralization, Mineral Resources or exploration results that may be achieved at the Project.

About Maxus Mining Inc.

Maxus Mining Inc. (CSE: MAXM | OTCQB: MXMGF | FRA: R7V) is a mineral exploration company focused on locating, acquiring, and, if warranted, advancing economic mineral properties in premier jurisdictions. The Company is actively progressing its diversified portfolio totaling approximately 16,490 hectares of prospective terrain across British Columbia, Canada.

The Portfolio includes 9,492 hectares across three antimony projects: the flagship Alturas Antimony Project, where a recent discovery returned high-grade naturally occurring antimony up to 69.98% Sb¶; the Hurley Antimony Project, located adjacent to Endurance Gold Corp.'s Reliance Gold Project, where 2024 drilling reported 19.2% Sb and 2.16 g/t Au over 0.5 m‖; and the Quarry Antimony Project, which hosts historical polymetallic samples grading 0.89 g/t Au, 3.8% Cu, 0.34% Zn, 42.5% Pb, 0.65 g/t Ag, and 20% Sb‡.

Maxus' portfolio further includes the 3,875-hectare Lotto Tungsten Project, where a selected 1980 grab sample from a scheelite-bearing quartz vein assayed 10.97% WO3§, and the 3,123-hectare Penny Copper Project, which has over 100 years of recorded exploration. Recent work programs at Penny included rock sampling and geological mapping†, with 2017 sampling returning copper values of 1046 ppm Cu (TK17-149c), 1808 ppm Cu (TK17-28), and 2388 ppm Cu (TK17-12)†. The Project is strategically located near the historic Sullivan Mine at Kimberley, British Columbia, an area that continues to attract significant exploration activity.

Maxus Mining is committed to advancing its British Columbia projects through targeted exploration programs designed to unlock value across multiple critical mineral systems.

References

Fahrni, K.C., 1978. Property File PF40196, Suzie Mining Explorations Ltd., Newsletter No. 17, July 14, 1978.Fahrni, K.C., 1978. Suzie Mining Explorations Ltd. Report to Support Assessment Work Recorded on Carol 1, Carol 2, Carie E and Carie W Groups.Coveney, C.J., 1981. Gold Leaf Mining Explorations Ltd. Report on the Beveley Property (Wasi Lake Project).British Columbia MINFILE – Quarry.Maxus Mining Inc., January 6, 2026. Maxus Mining Highlights Historical Polymetallic Results at the Quarry Project in British Columbia, Canada.

¶ Equinox Resources – November 8, 2024, Ultra High Grade Naturally Occurring Antimony at Alturas Project with Assays up to 69.98% Sb.

‖ Endurance Gold Corp. – February 24, 2025, Endurance Summarizes Antimony Results from the Reliance Gold Project, BC.

‡ Open File 1992-11, Map Number 10.

§ MINFILE No. 082FSW228 – Loto 3, 1980 Grab Sample.

† Strickland, D., P.Geo., August 14, 2024. NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Penny Property, British Columbia.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Ranbir Kalan

Director

+1 (778) 374-9699

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Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain“Forward-Looking Statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and“forward-looking information” under applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words“anticipate”,“believe”,“estimate”,“expect”,“target”,“plan”,“forecast”,“may”,“would”,“could”,“schedule” and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information.

Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of Maxus, future growth potential for Maxus and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of copper, gold, tungsten, antimony and other metals; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; Maxus' ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

This news release contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of the Canadian securities laws. Statements, other than statements of historical fact, may constitute forward-looking information and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Project and its mineralization potential; the Company's objectives, goals, or future plans with respect to the Project; further exploration work on the Project in the future; the expected benefits of the Study; and the commencement of drilling or exploration programs in the future. With respect to the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions, including, among other things, that the geological, metallurgical, engineering, financial and economic advice that the Company has received is reliable and is based upon practices and methodologies which are consistent with industry standards. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include, among others: fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of exploration and drilling results and the geology, continuity and grade of copper, gold, tungsten, antimony and other metal deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; the need for cooperation of government agencies in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs or in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; increased costs and restrictions on operations due to compliance with environmental and other requirements; increased costs affecting the metals industry and increased competition in the metals industry for properties, qualified personnel, and management. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at